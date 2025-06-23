Someone turned a Steam Deck shell into a DIY PC controller using 3D-printed connectors — features dual touchpads and Nintendo Switch 2-esque split design

A modder has designed and put together what he reasonably describes as a DIY Steam Controller 2, or Steam Deck Controller. For a further useful twist, electrical engineer TommyB also folded in the appeal of the Nintendo JoyCon-like splittable controller(s) in his recently shared OpenSteamDeckController project.

Some might consider the original Steam Controller to have been ahead of its time. However, in 2025, its control scheme with a prominent pair of trackpads is no longer so alien and undesirable. We have the success of the Steam Deck to thank for that.

Frustrated with the lack of a similar style of controller available for PC gamers who don’t own a Deck, MakerTuber TommyB strode the logical step of a DIY solution.

Ahead of digging into the project, the engineer issues a warning. This project involved a lot of work using “a ton of off-the-shelf parts.” Tom’s Hardware readers aren’t so easily dissuaded, though, and we are sure many of you will want to follow in TommyB’s footsteps, anyway.

Tackling the hardest problem first

Work on the ‘Steam Controller 2’ began with the hardest thing to implement – the trackpads. As mentioned above, many parts are available off-the-shelf, even if you have to use multiple outlets to source all the correct components. There is no way to buy a Steam Controller or Steam Deck trackpad assembly, though. And TommyB didn’t want to cannibalize existing Valve hardware. Need we say, trackpads are a core part required for Steam Controller-style game interaction?

We learn that TommyB’s custom trackpad solution is based on the IQS7211E capacitive touch controller. To get a suitably performant and physically appropriate design for the touchpad component, some work in EasyEDA PCB, circuit design, and simulation software was required. The resulting assembly required the authoring of custom firmware to get everything to work as expected within the controller. The firmware has been shared at the top-linked GitHub repository.

Things get simpler now

Moving onto the less complicated phase of the build, TommyB talks us through all the off-the-shelf parts required to make this new controller. He reassures viewers that no Steam Decks were harmed in the creation of his device (we already know what lengths he went to create a custom trackpad).

That there are readily available replacement Steam Deck shells in lots of colors, ready to be repurposed, made the next steps easier. It is also pleasing that the DIY Steam Controller 2 features Hall Effect controllers – a significant upgrade on those found in many brand-name mainstream controllers.

Anyone who wishes to follow in TommyB’s footsteps can now do so, with full knowledge of this prior tried and trusted project. As well as making sure to watch the above embedded video in full, those interested should head on over to the OpenSteamDeckController GitHub page linked top. There, as well as the titular firmware, you can find the PCB details and schematics, plus the .STL files for the pair of controller connectors – essential 3D printer resources for outputting this design. Some other resources, for the controller PCB and wireless dongle, are yet to be uploaded at the time of writing.

If you don’t have the time or inclination to take on this project now, perhaps upcoming revisions will nudge you across the threshold. TommyB is planning to update the project with a cheaper new dev board (replacing the Adafruit), plus improved ergonomics, and more. So it is worth staying tuned to his channel(s). Nevertheless, we hope that the official Steam Controller 2, along with the desktop PC SteamOS release, are satisfying enough to make projects like this unnecessary.

