Silicon Motion gives a glimpse of its PCIe 6.0 controller for client SSDs — 25+ GB/s sequential reads, 3.5 million random IOPS, coming 2028-2029

At the ongoing Future Memory & Storage conference, Silicon Motion gave a sneak peek on its next-generation flagship SSD controller with a PCIe 6.0 x4 interface for client PCs. The new controller is codenamed Neptune and will offer the rather unprecedented sequential read performance of over 25 GB/s. Unfortunately, PCIe Gen6 SSDs for client PCs are still a few years away.

Silicon Motion's Neptune controller with a PCIe 6.0 x4 interface is the industry's first announced PCIe Gen6 SSD platform for client PCs . It will feature eight NAND channels supporting interface speeds of up to 4800 MT/s, targeting next generation 3D NAND memory with over 400 active layers. The Neptune's controller will enable compatible drives to attain sequential read speeds of over 25 GB/s and random performance of 3.5 million IOPS, which is dramatically higher compared to the best client SSDs with a PCIe 5.0 x4 interface.

  • bit_user
    The article said:
    the Neptune controller features Separate Command Architecture (SCA), which divides the command and address transmission paths within the NAND interface, allowing the controller to handle commands and addresses simultaneously instead of sequentially to reduce real-world latency and boost available bandwidth.
    This is the opposite of what LPDDR5 does, where you do see a real latency impact from alternating address & data over the same wires. The tradeoff is that you need more wires and I suppose more power to transmit them concurrently.

    The article said:
    even Neptune-based drives will offer slightly lower sequential read performance than what SMI expects from enterprise-grade SM8466-based PCIe 6.0 SSDs, and two times lower random performance compared to SM8466-powered drives as the latter features 16 NAND channels and various performance optimizations to offer sustained high performance.
    Any word on CXL support?
