Second-gen Phison SSD controllers hit the market with 14.9 GB/s speeds — TeamGroup Z54E spearheads a new army of PCIe 5.0 drives

TeamGroup has announced its new T-Force Z54E, a PCIe 5.0 SSD designed to trade blows with the best SSDs on the market. Notably, the Z54E isn't just another PCIe 5.0 drive but the first retail SSD to launch with Phison's high-performance E28 SSD controller, setting it apart from the competition.

The E28 controller signifies a substantial advancement over its predecessor, the E26 controller. Utilizing TSMC's 6nm process technology, the E28 delivers enhanced performance and superior power efficiency. Furthermore, the E28 serves as Phison's response to Silicon Motion's SM2508, which has been expanding its presence within the PCIe 5.0 market segment. With the introduction of the E28, Phison endeavors to reestablish its position as the leading manufacturer of PCIe 5.0 controllers.

The Z54E will be one of many consumer PCIe 5.0 M.2 2280 drives employing the Phison E28 controller. TeamGroup does not specify the particular type of flash memory used in the Z54E, only indicating that it is constructed with "high-density 3D TLC NAND flash." If an inference must be made, it is likely to utilize a 232-layer NAND, suggesting that TeamGroup may potentially be sourcing the flash from Micron or YMTC.

TeamGroup T-Force Z54E Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Capacity Sequential Read (MB/s) Sequential Write (MB(s) Endurance (TBW) 4TB 14,900 14,000 2,400 2TB 14,900 14,000 1,200 1TB 14,900 13,700 600

The Z54E delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,900 MB/s and 14,000 MB/s, respectively, in its 4TB and 2TB configurations. The 1TB model, representing the lowest capacity SKU, operates with a sequential write speed approximately 300 MB/s lower. TeamGroup has not disclosed the random performance metrics for the Z54E. The drive is equipped with a DRAM cache; however, the capacity has not been specified by TeamGroup. Additionally, the company has not released the random performance figures for the Z54E.

Endurance performance on the Z54E is not too bad. The 1TB model is rated for 600 TBW, a figure that is subsequently doubled as capacity increases. The endurance levels are comparable to those of competing drives, such as the Sandisk WD Black SN8100 and Samsung 9100 Pro.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: TeamGroup) (Image credit: TeamGroup) (Image credit: TeamGroup) (Image credit: TeamGroup)

The Z54E will be equipped with TeamGroup's patented ultra-thin graphene heatsink to enhance heat dissipation. It appears that the company is not providing a version incorporating its T-Force Dark Flow active SSD cooler on this occasion. Considering that the E28 draws a maximum of approximately 7W, the Z54E is likely adequately cooled without the need for a chunky active cooling solution.

TeamGroup supports the Z54E with a limited five-year warranty. The company did not disclose the pricing or availability; however, we have contacted them for further information. We will provide updates to this report once the company responds.

