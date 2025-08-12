Samsung's benchmark-topping 4TB and 2TB 9100 Pro SSDs with attached heatsinks leap to all-time low prices at Newegg and Amazon — Act fast while they are cheaper than the non-heatsink versions

Spotted today are two unbelievable deals on superfast PCIe Gen 5 M.2 SSDs from Samsung. Both are all-time low prices, and both feature the enhanced variant of the SSD with a built-in heatsink cover. These are usually more expensive than non-heatsink versions, so it's rare to see a discount like this, and it's a pretty noteworthy price drop too.

If you want the best for your beloved PC in gaming and productivity work, then you can't go far wrong with the latest and greatest Samsung 9100 Pro SSD. The larger 4TB Samsung 9100 Pro with heatsink is just $349.99 at Newegg, while the 2TB Samsung 9100 Pro with heatsink can be purchased from Amazon for $189.99. As I mentioned above, both of these SSD deals are all-time low prices, and checking comparison tools like the Camelizer and PCPartpicker has confirmed this.

There are other Gen 5.0 SSDs with similar speeds and performance available, and they used to be cheaper, but currently, this deal puts the Samsung 9100 Pro ahead of Crucial's speedy T705 in terms of value. This is definitely one of those "Act Fast" moments, as I don't see these deals lasting for very long

The latest Gen 5.0 NVMe SSDs have blisteringly fast transfer speeds, maxing out the capabilities of the available Gen 5.0 pipeline bandwidth, doubling the speeds of the previous Gen 4.0 drives. In gaming, the speed increases will be hardly perceptible, but in workloads such as video editing and rendering, the extra speed will be more noticeable.

Samsung's 9100 Pro goes up against stiff competition in the space, offering a challenge to the previously dominating Phison E26 controller with its own (Presto) proprietary controller. The 4TB Samsung 9100 Pro with heatsink uses 236-layer Samsung TLC for the flash memory, with exceptional sequential read and write speeds of 14,800 MB/s read and 13,400 MB/s write. Random read/write is 2,200K/2,600K, respectively, and endurance is listed as 2,400 TBW.

The 2TB version of the 9100 Pro is ever-so-slightly slower with sequential read and write speeds of 14,700 MB/s read and 13,400 MB/s write. Random read/write is 1,850K/2,600K, respectively, and endurance is listed as 1,200 TBW. Both drives come with a heatsink shroud, which helps with heat dissipation for reduced instances of thermal throttling.

Save 27% ($70) Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB with Heatsink: was $259.99 now $189.99 at Amazon Similar to the 4TB version, Samsung's 9100 Pro 2TB SSD features similar read/write performance speeds of 14,700/13,400 MB/s. Random read/writes of 1,850K/2,600K, and a 1,200 TBW endurance rating. This single-sided SSD is perfect for installing into a laptop or PC where space is a premium.

In our benchmark testing, the 3DMark Storage Benchmark, which is a great test of SSDs intended for gaming use, measures real-world gaming performance. Each round in this benchmark stresses storage based on gaming activities, including loading games, saving progress, installing game files, and recording gameplay video streams. The results below show the Samsung 9100 Pro topping the charts, with the heatsink variant of the drive at the absolute pinnacle.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you're looking for more information and benchmark testing results, check out our in-depth review of the Samsung 9100 Pro SSD. We gave the 9100 Pro 3.5 out of 5 stars, praised the power efficiency and good all-around performance of the drive. However, the 9100 Pro came across as slightly underwhelming, but only due to the fact that the drive was late to the Gen 5.0 party, and other SSDs were already putting out very impressive speeds. At these current prices, the 9100 Pro is a very attractive proposition.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.