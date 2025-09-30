Early Prime Day deals kick off as Crucial's superfast 4TB T705 PCIe 5 SSD hits a new all-time low price of $320

Ahead of the official start of Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day, Newegg's Fantastech sales events, and just in time for the Steam sales, you can pick up a blazing-fast PCIe 5.0 SSD for its lowest ever price. With a large 4TB capacity, this drive will be able to store all the new Steam games that you'll never get around to playing. I personally own the 2TB variant and have been impressed with its performance thus far.

Available at an all-time low from Amazon, Crucial's 4TB T705 SSD is on sale for $320.99. Launching at around $550, the cost of adoption for the latest and greatest SSDs has fallen as they become more widely adopted. The average price of the 4TB T705 has been $377, so we're looking at a realistic saving of around 15% or $57.

Using the Phison E26 controller and 232-Layer Micron TLC, the T705 has extremely fast sequential read and write speeds of 14,100MB/s and 12,600MB/s, respectively, with random read/writes of up to 1,550K/1,800K IOPS. This outstanding drive received our Editor's Choice award for its sustained read/write performance at high speed. See our review of the Crucial T705 SSD for more info on this SSD.

PCIe 5.0 Save 15% ($57) Crucial T705 SSD 4TB : was $377.99 now $320.99 at Amazon If you want one of the fastest PCIe 5.0 SSD drives in your PC build, then Crucial's T705 is certainly a worthy pick. With extremely impressive sequential read/write speeds of 14,100/12,600MB/s, and up to 1,550K / 1,800K random read and write IOPS, this SSD will load your games and applications faster than ever.

The T705 achieves incredibly impressive marks in our 3DMark testing, with the lowest latency and highest bandwidth we have ever seen at the time of the review. This drive also features DirectStorage-optimized firmware, making it an excellent platform for gaming today and tomorrow. The 4TB T705 performs slightly worse than the 2TB version, as it isn't as fast. Also, there are newer and faster PCIe 5.0 drives now available, but not at this price.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The T705 comes in the M.2 form factor and installs easily in your motherboard's M.2 slot. Gen 5 SSDs do run hot due to an increase in power draw, but thankfully, the T705 comes with a copper-clad label to help make better contact with heatsinks for effective heat transfer from the drive to improve performance and reduce the chances of thermal throttling occurring.

