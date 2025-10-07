Take $230 off the 8TB Lexar NM790 SSD this Prime Day — massive discount lets you grab one of the best PCIe Gen4 SSDs for $499
Large, fast, efficient storage for less.
Solid state drives are the go-to option for primary storage in desktops, laptops, and consoles these days. Large capacity drives have gotten cheaper over time, and high performance has come to even lower-end models. That's exactly the kind of combination we've hunted down today. You can get Lexar's 8TB NM790 PCIe Gen4 SSD for just $499 during Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day — a generous 32% off its list price, making for the cheapest we've ever seen this drive.
With up to 7,000 MB/s read speeds, 6,200 MB/s write speeds, 6000 TBW of endurance, and efficient DRAM-less performance that smokes the competition most of the time, 8TB of Gen4 storage has never looked better.
The NM790 is a DRAM-less SSD, which means it relies on Host Memory Buffer (HMB) tech to use part of your system memory as its cache. This usually affects random read/write performance, but our review found that this drive's performance in real-world usage is top-notch regardless.
That's partly due to the use of Maxio's MAP1602 controller, paired with YMTC's 232-Layer TLC NAND, a combo which is usually only reserved for PCIe 5.0 drives. We get read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,200 MB/s, along with 6000TBW of endurance, which should be plenty to keep this bad boy running for years.
Speaking of, Lexar backs this drive up with a 5-year warranty. Moreover, there's no proprietary software supplied by Lexar so you're free (nay, encouraged) to use industry-standard tools like Clonezilla for backup, and CrystalDiskMark to gauge health info. The drive doesn't come with a heatsink because it doesn't need one — it stays under 70 °C in use— and, therefore, makes for a great option for laptops and the PlayStation 5. The standard M.2 2280 form factor means you can also fit this inside most handheld consoles.
Lexar's NM790 is an all-rounder that performs great across the board. In our testing of the 4TB model, it regularly beat out similarly-spec'd and priced models, often coming out on top as the fastest DRAM-less Gen4 SSD. It's incredibly efficient, too, consuming significantly less power than the competition, which helps with usage in laptops.
As you can see in the charts above, it tops most charts and aces benchmarks left-and-right, with no blatant areas of weaknesses. It has great sustained performance that's now matched at an even greater capacity, all available for the greatest price.
If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.