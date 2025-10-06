Best Prime Day Hard Drive deals 2025 — HDD deals you can still get from WD, Seagate, and Toshiba

Cheap and deep storage.

Mechanical hard drives may seem like ancient technology, but they still provide 'good enough' performance in many applications, and easily offer the most storage capacity for the price. We've collected the Best Hard Drive deals here in this constantly updated article. With the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day sales event kicking off, now's a great time to search for the best HDD deals. We're finding plenty of deals at the event, as well as at competing retailers like Newegg and Best Buy, among others, and adding them here.

Best Amazon Prime Day HDD Deals

Seagate BarraCuda 24TB ST24000DM001
Save 17% ($50)
Seagate BarraCuda 24TB ST24000DM001: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Newegg

This drive is specifically for PC use with a 7,200-RPM spindle speed, 512MB of cache, 190MB/s top speed from its desirable CMR tech, and a two-year warranty.

Western Digital 26TB WD Red Pro NAS
Save 9%
Western Digital 26TB WD Red Pro NAS: was $569.99 now $519.99 at Amazon

Get the low price on this 26TB version of the Western Digital Red Pro NAS, with 7200 rpm speeds, 512MB cache, and SATA 6 GB/s.

Western Digital 16TB WD Red Pro NAS
Save 33%
Western Digital 16TB WD Red Pro NAS: was $519.99 now $349.99 at Newegg

This 3.5" high-performance drive with desirable CMR tech is good for desktop PCs or NAS. It spins at a speedy 7,200 RPM, has 512MB of cache, tops out at 259 MB/s, and has an excellent five-year warranty.

Seagate 16TB IronWolf Pro ST16000NT001
Save 16%
Seagate 16TB IronWolf Pro ST16000NT001: was $392 now $329.99 at Newegg

This 3.5" high-performance drive with desirable CMR tech is good for desktop PCs or NAS. It spins at a speedy 7,200 RPM, has 256MB of cache, hits a blistering 270 MB/s, and has an excellent five-year warranty.

Read more
Seagate 20TB IronWolf Pro ST20000NT001
Save 2%
Seagate 20TB IronWolf Pro ST20000NT001: was $429.99 now $419.99 at BHPhoto

This 3.5" high-performance drive with desirable CMR tech is good for desktop PCs or NAS. It spins at a speedy 7,200 RPM, has 512MB of cache, hits a blistering 285 MB/s, and has an excellent five-year warranty.

Read more
Western Digital WD Black 4TB Gaming HDD WD8002FZBX
Save 14%
Western Digital WD Black 4TB Gaming HDD WD8002FZBX: was $139.99 now $119.99 at Newegg

This drive is designed specifically for high-performance PCs, with a top speed of 267 MB/s from its 7,200-RPM spindle speed, fast CMR recording tech, and 256MB of cache. It comes with an excellent five-year warranty.

Read more
Western Digital 20TB WD Red Pro NAS
Save 42%
Western Digital 20TB WD Red Pro NAS: was $724.99 now $419.99 at Newegg

This 3.5" high-performance drive with desirable CMR tech is good for desktop PCs or NAS. It spins at a speedy 7,200 RPM, has 512MB of cache, tops out at 285 MB/s, and has an excellent five-year warranty.

Read more
Best Amazon Prime Day External HDD Deals

WD Elements 14TB Desktop External Hard Drive
Save 26%
WD Elements 14TB Desktop External Hard Drive: was $379.99 now $279.99 at BHPhoto

This drive uses speedy CMR magnetic recording tech and spins at 5,400 RPM. The drive has a two-year warranty and communicates via the USB 3.0 interface with the host. It also has an included power connector.

Seagate Expansion 20TB External USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive
Save 18%
Seagate Expansion 20TB External USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive: was $279.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy

This 20TB desktop behemoth is selling for $50 off. It features a USB 3.0 Gen 1 (USB-C) connection to the host and includes an AC adapter. Seagate doesn't specify whether or not this drive uses slower SMR technology, so it's a safe bet that it does. That means it will be suitable for data archival and bulk data storage purposes, but don't expect it to be a speed demon.

Read more
WD Elements 18TB Desktop External Hard Drive
Save 16%
WD Elements 18TB Desktop External Hard Drive: was $319.99 now $269.99 at Amazon

This drive uses speedy CMR magnetic recording tech and spins at 5,400 RPM. The drive has a two-year warranty and communicates via the USB 3.0 interface with the host. It also has an included power connector.

Read more
Western Digital WD Elements 12TB Desktop External Hard Drive
Save 10%
Western Digital WD Elements 12TB Desktop External Hard Drive: was $259.99 now $235 at Amazon

This drive uses speedy CMR magnetic recording tech and spins at 5,400 RPM. The drive has a two-year warranty and communicates via the USB 3.0 interface with the host. It also includes a power connector.

Read more
Western Digital WD Elements 24TB Desktop External Hard Drive
Save 13% ($72)
Western Digital WD Elements 24TB Desktop External Hard Drive: was $549.99 now $477.99 at Amazon

This drive uses speedy CMR magnetic recording tech and spins at 5,400 RPM. The drive has a two-year warranty and communicates via the USB 3.0 interface with the host. It also has an included power connector.

Read more
Western Digital 6TB My Passport
Save $20
Western Digital 6TB My Passport: was $179.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

Get a USB 3.1 external hard drive with 6TB of storage.

HDD Deals: What to Look For

  • It is important to be aware of the drive’s form factor, with 3.5” being the most common for the best HDDs (this is the only type we cover). If you need 2.5”, your options are more limited, especially for capacity. Otherwise, your computer case’s ability to house a certain number of 3.5” drives might be your primary limitation.
  • The ubiquitous SATA interface is used for desktop PCs, and most motherboards have ample available ports, which makes expansion easy. Most consumer NAS systems also use SATA, with the SAS interface typically reserved for servers and enterprise-class NAS.
  • If you're shopping for an HDD, you’re probably looking for the lowest possible cost per terabyte, but you should also consider performance and support for specific applications. There are several potential performance pitfalls to consider when purchasing a new HDD, and the type of recording technology is one of the most crucial factors. Unless you are solely interested in cost and willing to sacrifice performance, we only recommend conventional magnetic recording (CMR) drives and not shingled (SMR), as the latter comes with performance and operational caveats.
  • For performance, HDDs are also often gauged by rotations per minute (RPM), which is usually a direct indicator of performance. The RPM value affects both sequential transfers and random access latency. Lower RPM drives tend to be quieter and more efficient, while higher RPM drives have better performance. There are also variable RPM drives that try to achieve the best of both worlds. Power draw, heat, and noise are factors related to performance.
  • HDDs also have a certain amount of DRAM to help temporarily cache data. This amount of cache typically scales with the drive's capacity. More cache is, of course, better, but if it comes at the expense of something else — for example, a support service — then you should carefully consider your priorities when making a purchase.
  • You will want specialized drives for NAS, surveillance/DVR/NVR, raw storage for media and backups, or for heavier workloads. Certain drives will offer a better value for the money if you just want the extra capacity, or you may require a lower RPM drive to avoid the noise associated with faster drives.

