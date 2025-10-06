Best Prime Day Hard Drive deals 2025 — HDD deals you can still get from WD, Seagate, and Toshiba

Mechanical hard drives may seem like ancient technology, but they still provide 'good enough' performance in many applications, and easily offer the most storage capacity for the price. We've collected the Best Hard Drive deals here in this constantly updated article. With the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day sales event kicking off, now's a great time to search for the best HDD deals. We're finding plenty of deals at the event, as well as at competing retailers like Newegg and Best Buy, among others, and adding them here.

Be alert when looking at HDDs, as not every drive is born equal and worthy of your money or a place of honor in your PC. Differences in recording technologies, like whether the drive uses conventional magnetic recording (CMR) or shingled magnetic recording (SMR), come with or without DRAM, and the spindle speeds they offer can all have a tremendous impact on the performance and pricing of your drive. That's why we've compiled the best HDD deals based on our in-depth knowledge, gained from thorough reviews, extensive benchmarks, and comprehensive historical price analysis.

We list internal drives for PCs, the best HDDs for NAS systems, and external hard drives, with the latter possibly including shuckable drives, meaning you can pry the HDD out of the external casing and use it in your desktop PC. Proceed at your own risk with Shucking, though: Shucking the drive voids the warranty, but you do get a capable drive for far cheaper than you normally would (be sure to do your homework first to determine if the drive can be shucked; not all models can).

Save 16% Seagate 16TB IronWolf Pro ST16000NT001: was $392 now $329.99 at Newegg This 3.5" high-performance drive with desirable CMR tech is good for desktop PCs or NAS. It spins at a speedy 7,200 RPM, has 256MB of cache, hits a blistering 270 MB/s, and has an excellent five-year warranty. Read more ▼

Save 2% Seagate 20TB IronWolf Pro ST20000NT001: was $429.99 now $419.99 at BHPhoto This 3.5" high-performance drive with desirable CMR tech is good for desktop PCs or NAS. It spins at a speedy 7,200 RPM, has 512MB of cache, hits a blistering 285 MB/s, and has an excellent five-year warranty. Read more ▼

Save 18% Seagate Expansion 20TB External USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive: was $279.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy This 20TB desktop behemoth is selling for $50 off. It features a USB 3.0 Gen 1 (USB-C) connection to the host and includes an AC adapter. Seagate doesn't specify whether or not this drive uses slower SMR technology, so it's a safe bet that it does. That means it will be suitable for data archival and bulk data storage purposes, but don't expect it to be a speed demon. Read more ▼

It is important to be aware of the drive’s form factor , with 3.5” being the most common for the best HDDs (this is the only type we cover). If you need 2.5”, your options are more limited, especially for capacity. Otherwise, your computer case’s ability to house a certain number of 3.5” drives might be your primary limitation.

, with 3.5” being the most common for the best HDDs (this is the only type we cover). If you need 2.5”, your options are more limited, especially for capacity. Otherwise, your computer case’s ability to house a certain number of 3.5” drives might be your primary limitation. The ubiquitous SATA interface is used for desktop PCs, and most motherboards have ample available ports, which makes expansion easy. Most consumer NAS systems also use SATA, with the SAS interface typically reserved for servers and enterprise-class NAS.

If you're shopping for an HDD, you’re probably looking for the lowest possible cost per terabyte, but you should also consider performance and support for specific applications. There are several potential performance pitfalls to consider when purchasing a new HDD, and the type of recording technology is one of the most crucial factors. Unless you are solely interested in cost and willing to sacrifice performance, we only recommend conventional magnetic recording (CMR) drives and not shingled (SMR), as the latter comes with performance and operational caveats.

for specific applications. There are several potential performance pitfalls to consider when purchasing a new HDD, and the type of recording technology is one of the most crucial factors. Unless you are solely interested in cost and willing to sacrifice performance, we only recommend conventional magnetic recording (CMR) drives and not shingled (SMR), as the latter comes with performance and operational caveats. For performance, HDDs are also often gauged by rotations per minute (RPM), which is usually a direct indicator of performance. The RPM value affects both sequential transfers and random access latency . Lower RPM drives tend to be quieter and more efficient, while higher RPM drives have better performance. There are also variable RPM drives that try to achieve the best of both worlds. Power draw, heat, and noise are factors related to performance.

. Lower RPM drives tend to be quieter and more efficient, while higher RPM drives have better performance. There are also variable RPM drives that try to achieve the best of both worlds. Power draw, heat, and noise are factors related to performance. HDDs also have a certain amount of DRAM to help temporarily cache data. This amount of cache typically scales with the drive's capacity . More cache is, of course, better, but if it comes at the expense of something else — for example, a support service — then you should carefully consider your priorities when making a purchase.

. More cache is, of course, better, but if it comes at the expense of something else — for example, a support service — then you should carefully consider your priorities when making a purchase. You will want specialized drives for NAS, surveillance/DVR/NVR, raw storage for media and backups, or for heavier workloads. Certain drives will offer a better value for the money if you just want the extra capacity, or you may require a lower RPM drive to avoid the noise associated with faster drives.

