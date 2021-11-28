Best 3D Printer Deals for Cyber Monday

It's that time of year again. Cyber Monday is nearing as we sail through deals season, and since it's now more of a season than a single day, you can be sure to see a bunch of great 3D printer deals in the coming weeks.

Whether you're in the market for a new printer or restocking your filament supplies, this is the best time to buy. On the countdown to the big day, here are the best deals worth spending your hard-earned money on.

3D Printer deals

ELEGOO Saturn 3D Printer: was $549, now $469 at Amazon ELEGOO Saturn 3D Printer: was $549, now $469 at Amazon

When we reviewed this printer we gave it the Editor's Choice award for good reason. It has a huge print volume, simple bed levelling and rigid dual-Z linear rail system. This printer is often hard to come by, so $110 off the price will see this printer fly out of the warehouses!

ELEGOO Water Washable 3D Printer Resin: was $39, now $32 at Amazon ELEGOO Water Washable 3D Printer Resin: was $39, now $32 at Amazon

This resin from Elegoo is water washable, making the finishing process much easier to complete. This discount applies to multiple colors but not all of them. The $31 price is for the 1000 gram sized bottle.

ELEGOO Mars 2 Resin 3D Printer: was $270, now $192 at Amazon ELEGOO Mars 2 Resin 3D Printer: was $270, now $192 at Amazon

The Mars 2 uses a 2K monochrome LCD and can print up to three times faster than the Mars and Mars Pro printers. It has a touchscreen interface and uses a USB interface to receive print files.

Anycubic Photon Mono 3D Printer: was $239, now $178 at Amazon Anycubic Photon Mono 3D Printer: was $239, now $178 at Amazon

This Anycubic 3D printer, which earned 4 stars when we reviewed it, uses UV light within a plastic enclosure to print. It does require proprietary FEP film.

ELEGOO Mars 2 Pro 3D Printer: was $280, now $239 at Amazon ELEGOO Mars 2 Pro 3D Printer: was $280, now $239 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Mars 2 Pro since it was released in May of 2021. It uses a 2K Mono LCD panel with a touchscreen interface. Users have a build volume of 5.1in x 3.1in x 6.3in to work with.

ANYCUBIC Wash and Cure Station: was $129, now $100 at Amazon ANYCUBIC Wash and Cure Station: was $129, now $100 at Amazon

3D prints created using resin printers require a little extra work to ensure that your prints are crisp and strong. Washing the excess resin, then curing using UV light is a necessity and this all in one station is just the thing to simplify the process. The rotating curing table means your prints get even curing from the built-in UV LEDs.

Voxelab Aquila 3D Printer: was $219, now $159 at Amazon Voxelab Aquila 3D Printer: was $219, now $159 at Amazon

This budget 3D printer features an easy to maintain integrated structure design and a resume printing function that saves its progress in the event of a power outage. At $199 this printer is a good price, but Prime users can save another $40, taking the price down to a staggering $159.

Voxelab Aquila X2 3D Printer: was $239, now $189 at Amazon Voxelab Aquila X2 3D Printer: was $239, now $189 at Amazon

This upgraded version of the Aquila 3D comes with a fast-heating glass print bed, a resume print function, sensor detection for any filament issues and auto filament feed-in.

Voxelab Aquila-M 3D Printer: was $239, now $161 at Amazon Voxelab Aquila-M 3D Printer: was $239, now $161 at Amazon

The Aquila-M is similar to other Aquila models, with a resume print function, a heated glass print bed and a focus on silent printing. It differs from other models with an easy-to-access top loading filament spool.

Anycubic Mega S 3D Printer: was $249, now $199 at Amazon Anycubic Mega S 3D Printer: was $249, now $199 at Amazon

The Anycubic Mega S 3D printer assembles in 3 steps and prints using an extruder design. This model is able to recover a print after a power outage, and can also sense when it's running low on filament and stop printing until you refill it.

Anycubic Mega X 3D Printer: was $579, now $389 at Amazon Anycubic Mega X 3D Printer: was $579, now $389 at Amazon

Get that same Anycubic capability but on a far bigger scale at 11.81 x 11.81 x 12 inches. This means you're able to print models that 90% of other 3D printers could not. Plus, this becomes far more attractive after a $190 saving!

Official Creality Ender 3 3D Printer: was $229, now $199 at Amazon Official Creality Ender 3 3D Printer: was $229, now $199 at Amazon

The Creality Ender 3 is a smaller form factor 3D printer with a heated print bed and a resume print feature. Focuses on quieter extrusion.

Black Friday 3D Printer filament deals