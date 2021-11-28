Trending

Best 3D Printer Deals for Cyber Monday

By

Here are the best 3D printer deals we expect to see as we approach Cyber Monday.

3D Printer Deals cover
(Image credit: Anycubic, Photon)
It's that time of year again. Cyber Monday is nearing as we sail through deals season, and since it's now more of a season than a single day, you can be sure to see a bunch of great 3D printer deals in the coming weeks.

Whether you're in the market for a new printer or restocking your filament supplies, this is the best time to buy. On the countdown to the big day, here are the best deals worth spending your hard-earned money on.

3D Printer deals

ELEGOO Saturn 3D Printer: was $549, now $469 at Amazon

ELEGOO Saturn 3D Printer: was $549, now $469 at Amazon
When we reviewed this printer we gave it the Editor's Choice award for good reason. It has a huge print volume, simple bed levelling and rigid dual-Z linear rail system. This printer is often hard to come by, so $110 off the price will see this printer fly out of the warehouses!

ELEGOO Water Washable 3D Printer Resin: was $39, now $32 at Amazon

ELEGOO Water Washable 3D Printer Resin: was $39, now $32 at Amazon
This resin from Elegoo is water washable, making the finishing process much easier to complete. This discount applies to multiple colors but not all of them. The $31 price is for the 1000 gram sized bottle.

ELEGOO Mars 2 Resin 3D Printer: was $270, now $192 at Amazon

ELEGOO Mars 2 Resin 3D Printer: was $270, now $192 at Amazon
The Mars 2 uses a 2K monochrome LCD and can print up to three times faster than the Mars and Mars Pro printers. It has a touchscreen interface and uses a USB interface to receive print files.

Anycubic Photon Mono 3D Printer: was $239, now $178 at Amazon

Anycubic Photon Mono 3D Printer: was $239, now $178 at Amazon
This Anycubic 3D printer, which earned 4 stars when we reviewed it, uses UV light within a plastic enclosure to print. It does require proprietary FEP film.

ELEGOO Mars 2 Pro 3D Printer: was $280, now $239 at Amazon

ELEGOO Mars 2 Pro 3D Printer: was $280, now $239 at Amazon
This is the lowest price we've seen for the Mars 2 Pro since it was released in May of 2021. It uses a 2K Mono LCD panel with a touchscreen interface. Users have a build volume of 5.1in x 3.1in x 6.3in to work with.

ANYCUBIC Wash and Cure Station: was $129, now $100 at Amazon

ANYCUBIC Wash and Cure Station: was $129, now $100 at Amazon
3D prints created using resin printers require a little extra work to ensure that your prints are crisp and strong. Washing the excess resin, then curing using UV light is a necessity and this all in one station is just the thing to simplify the process. The rotating curing table means your prints get even curing from the built-in UV LEDs.

Voxelab Aquila 3D Printer: was $219, now $159 at Amazon

Voxelab Aquila 3D Printer: was $219, now $159 at Amazon
This budget 3D printer features an easy to maintain integrated structure design and a resume printing function that saves its progress in the event of a power outage. At $199 this printer is a good price, but Prime users can save another $40, taking the price down to a staggering $159.

Voxelab Aquila X2 3D Printer: was $239, now $189 at Amazon

Voxelab Aquila X2 3D Printer: was $239, now $189 at Amazon
This upgraded version of the Aquila 3D comes with a fast-heating glass print bed, a resume print function, sensor detection for any filament issues and auto filament feed-in.

Voxelab Aquila-M 3D Printer: was $239, now $161 at Amazon

Voxelab Aquila-M 3D Printer: was $239, now $161 at Amazon
The Aquila-M is similar to other Aquila models, with a resume print function, a heated glass print bed and a focus on silent printing. It differs from other models with an easy-to-access top loading filament spool.

Anycubic Mega S 3D Printer: was $249, now $199 at Amazon

Anycubic Mega S 3D Printer: was $249, now $199 at Amazon
The Anycubic Mega S 3D printer assembles in 3 steps and prints using an extruder design. This model is able to recover a print after a power outage, and can also sense when it's running low on filament and stop printing until you refill it.

Anycubic Mega X 3D Printer: was $579, now $389 at Amazon

Anycubic Mega X 3D Printer: was $579, now $389 at Amazon
Get that same Anycubic capability but on a far bigger scale at 11.81 x 11.81 x 12 inches. This means you're able to print models that 90% of other 3D printers could not. Plus, this becomes far more attractive after a $190 saving!

Official Creality Ender 3 3D Printer: was $229, now $199 at Amazon

Official Creality Ender 3 3D Printer: was $229, now $199 at Amazon
The Creality Ender 3 is a smaller form factor 3D printer with a heated print bed and a resume print feature. Focuses on quieter extrusion.

Black Friday 3D Printer filament deals

MIKA3D 12-in-1 color 3D printer filament: was $199, now $149 at Amazon

MIKA3D 12-in-1 color 3D printer filament: was $199, now $149 at Amazon
Get PLA filament of any colors you could possibly want in this bulk deal, which gives you $50 off. Each spool has 500g of filament and you get a bottle of 3D printer stick for free.

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
