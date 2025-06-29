Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer price slashed by 23%, now just $699 at Best Buy

It was just earlier this week that Bambu Lab shared an exciting sale for some of their leading products. If you missed it and wanted to pick up something like the Bambu Lab P1S printer, you're in luck. You can find it right now at Best Buy for just $699, down from its usual MSRP of $899.

For a consumer 3D printer, this one is definitely top of the line. It bears a relatively hefty price tag thanks to its performance and high quality specs. As far as 3D printers in its class go, we loved our experience with the Bambu Lab P1S . We gave it a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and bestowed upon it our "Editors Choice" label because we were so pleased with it.

Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer: now $699 at Best Buy (was $899)

This 3D printer has plenty to get excited about from its large build volume to the enclosure keeping prints warm while they're made. It can reach speeds as high as 500mm/s and uses a proprietary .4mm nozzle.

The Bambu Lab P1S isn't the largest 3D printer on the market, but the bed it comes with is still plenty large, measuring in at 10 x 10 x 10in. It uses a proprietary .4mm nozzle attached to a direct drive extruder. The bed has automatic leveling, which is crucial for easing the setup process, and is made from a PEI textured spring steel sheet.

Prints are kept warm during the duration of the printing process thanks to the enclosure surrounding the build area. It has multiple wireless options, including both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. A microSD card slot is available, as well, for loading prints locally. An LED screen is used to navigate menus and adjust settings.

If you missed your chance to snag this printer while it was discounted, this is your opportunity to make up for it. Check out the Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer product page over at Best Buy and try again. No expiration has been offered, so we're not sure for how long it will be made available at this rate.