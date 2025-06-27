Bambu Lab's A1 Mini is perfect for beginners and super attractive in this limited 3rd anniversary sale, now 26% off and just $219

Bambu Lab's 3rd anniversary sale is still ongoing with some excellent discounts on their range of 3D printers and AMS multi-color printing accessories. Today I'd like to highlight this fantastic deal on the Bambu Lab A1 Mini, which is a good printer to go with if you're looking for an entry-level, inexpensive printer to kick off your 3D printing journey.

Check out Bambu Lab's 3rd anniversary sale, where you can find today's deal on the Bambu A1 Mini 3D Printer, now only $219 after a $80 price reduction. You can also get this printer in a combo deal, with the A1 Mini paired with the AMS Lite accessory for $359.

Having had the chance to review the Bambu Lab A1 Mini, our 3D printing expert awarded the A1 Mini an Editor's Choice award. The many positives of the A1 Mini included its speed, Intuitive interface, quick-change nozzle, direct drive, and auto-bed levelling. Some negatives found in our review only included slight irritations caused by using the optional AMS Lite attachment. Those were the AMS Lite's footprint size and waste filament ejection.

Bambu Lab A1 Mini 3D Printer: now $219 at Bambu Lab (was $299)

This popular compact printer is solidly built with a full-metal linear rail system and bearings, features full auto calibration, vibration and flow-rate compensation, and compatibility with multi-color AMS accessories. Work next to the printer without distraction, thanks to the low noise "silent mode" that lets the A1 print at under 48 decibels of noise. Check out our review of the Bambu Lab A1 mini.

The Bambu Lab A1 Mini comes with everything you need to get your printer set up. This is one of the cheapest printers to get started on if you're looking at indulging in multi-colored printing, as the initial cost of the AI Mini is fairly affordable, and it uses the cheaper AMS Lite filament system.

More Bambu Lab 3rd Anniversary Sale Deals

There are even more great deals in Bambu Lab's 3rd anniversary sale, so if you're looking for anything 3D Printer related, then check out these other awesome Bambu Lab deals: