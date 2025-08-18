Samsung's excellent 4TB 990 Pro returns to low price not seen since November 2023 — $249 deal ends at midnight

We're continuing to track a fantastic run of great SSD deals that have seen some seismically low prices on Samsung's great 9100 and 990 Pro SSDs, notably heatsink models. Now, B&H Photo has entered the fray and is serving up a return to the lowest-ever price on the 4TB 990 Pro not seen since November 2023. The drive is $269, with an extra $20 coupon applied in cart, bringing the price to just $249. Move fast, though, the offer ends in less than 24 hours.

The 990 Pro is still our best SSD pick for most people in 2025. It doesn't offer the lightning speeds of PCIe 5.0 options like the 9100 Pro or Crucial's T700-series drives, but as a result, you get a lot more bang (storage) for your buck. You'll get 4TB of storage for approximately 6 cents per GB thanks to this deal.

As we've noted in our recent coverage, SSDs are sadly a lot more expensive than they used to be, with prices generally trending upwards from some of the all-time lows we saw a year or two ago. That's why snagging a deal like this on a 4TB monster like the 990 Pro is so appealing.

As you can see from our extensive benchmark data, the 990 Pro is still a very capable drive that costs a good chunk less ($50) than its heftier big brother, the 9100. Below, the charts show our latest testing data taken from the Samsung 9100 Pro SSD review. These figures show the 990's performance in a much more up-to-date context, and as you can see, it holds its own despite having been around a couple of years and despite the lack of PCIe 5.0 tech.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 990 Pro comes with Samsung's Pascal controller and is good, on paper, for sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MBps, respectively. A drive of this caliber would make a great upgrade for anyone who needs extra storage or as the focal point of a new build. As noted, the deal is currently set to end at midnight ET on Monday, August 18.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.