Gigabyte's RTX 5060-equipped A16 gaming laptop drops to just $1,099 at Amazon – save $150 on this potent Core i7-13620H, 165Hz portable

Summer break may be nearly over, but that doesn’t mean you have to head back to class with outdated gear. A good laptop is essential for balancing work and play, though not every machine can handle both productivity and gaming well. That’s where Gigabyte’s A16 gaming laptop comes in, which is on sale at Amazon for just $1,099—a solid $150 off the list price. For the money, you’re getting a well-rounded system that can comfortably tackle modern AAA titles while still delivering reliable performance for everyday student life.

The Gigabyte A16 CVH is a newer model in the company’s lineup. And while we haven't tested it, its hardware is a proven formula. It features Intel’s 10-core, 16-thread Core i7-13620H processor, alongside Nvidia’s RTX 5060 laptop GPU, a combination that delivers excellent 1080p gaming performance. Modern titles should run smoothly even at high settings, while esports games can push frame rates high enough to take full advantage of the A16’s 165 Hz display. For comparison, an older RTX 4050 paired with the same CPU already handled 1080p with ease in our testing, so with the RTX 5060’s updated Blackwell architecture, you can expect even stronger results—including solid ray tracing performance.

The display is 1080p but uses a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, giving you more a little more screen space. And the hinge can also fold flat to 180 degrees. Pair that with a 1080p webcam featuring Windows Hello, and your day-to-day interactions with the A16 should be convenient and pleasant.

The laptop also brings modern connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E, an HDMI 2.1 port, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and multiple Type-C ports that support DisplayPort 1.4 and USB-PD 3.0 charging. Inside, you’ll find 16 GB of DDR4 RAM for smooth multitasking and a generous 1 TB SSD, since storage is something you can never have enough of. Just note that the RAM is single-channel, so if you want better performance, you should probably consider at some point swapping out the single stick with a pair of 16GB SODIMMs.



The A16 looks to be a well-rounded laptop from a well-known brand—perfect as a back-to-school companion, or simply a solid gaming machine for anyone looking for power and value.

