Get an RTX 5080 at MSRP — Yes, you read that right, Newegg has Zotac and MSI RTX 5080 GPUs at 'a discount' from their original prices

It appears that the GPU market is finally healing, as we have just spotted two RTX 5080 models selling at Nvidia’s original MSRP. The MSI Shadow 3X OC RTX 5080 and the Zotac Solid Core RTX 5080 are currently available for purchase at $999 over at Newegg.

Both GPUs notably comply with Nvidia’s SFF-ready category of enthusiast GeForce cards, which mandates a maximum height of 151mm, a maximum length of 304mm, and a thickness of up to 2.5 slots. This makes them compatible with certain small-form-factored cases.

Earlier this week, we wrote about a similar deal around the PNY GeForce RTX 5080 OC, which is still in stock at Best Buy for the same price of $999.

The RTX 5080 is currently the second most powerful Nvidia Blackwell GPU available for gamers and enthusiasts. Introduced along with the current flagship RTX 5090, both GPUs quickly sold out, and restocks have since struggled to match their original MSRP.

Featuring the GB203 GPU along with 16GB of VRAM, it is well-suited for smooth gameplay at higher resolutions where modern titles demand more memory for shaders and textures.

It features a total of 10,752 CUDA cores, approximately 10% more than the previous-generation RTX 4080 and around 5% more than the RTX 4080 Super. Additionally, the memory has also been bumped thanks to the adoption of GDDR7 VRAM instead of GDDR6X, for faster bandwidth and improved efficiency for high-resolution gaming.

MSI GeForce RTX 5080 Shadow 3X OC: $999 at Newegg The MSI Shadow 3X OC RTX 5080 features an all-black aesthetic for a clean setup. This particular model qualifies for Nvidia's SFF-ready enthusiast GPU category, enabling it to fit in certain small-form-factor cases. Read more ▼

Zotac GeForce RTX 5080 Solid Core: $999 at Newegg The RTX 5080 is currently the second most powerful GPU under the RTX 50 Blackwell series. It features 16GB of the fastest GDDR7 VRAM, 10,752 CUDA cores, and a base clock of 2.3 GHz, which can be boosted to 2.62 GHz. Read more ▼

In our review of the RTX 5080 Founders Edition, we found that it offers a modest leap in raw rasterization performance compared to the RTX 4080 or 4080 Super. However, where the RTX 5080 starts to stand apart is in its upgraded ray tracing hardware and support for DLSS 4, which also introduces the new multi-frame generation technology exclusive to the RTX 50 series.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

These additions mean that while the card may not outpace its predecessors by a wide margin in traditional workloads, it remains a worthy graphics card for those seeking a reliable option that can handle 4K gaming without straining.

