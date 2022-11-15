Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Review: More Efficient, Still Expensive

The RTX 4080 has all the technological advancements of the Ada Lovelace architecture, with a price that's difficult to justify. It's too close to the 4090 to entice extreme performance enthusiasts, and soon it will have to contend with AMD's RX 7900 series. But lots of people prefer Nvidia and want DLSS and are willing to pay the piper his dues.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is the follow-up to last month's RTX 4090 launch, now one of the best graphics cards and the top listing in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy . Of course, a bit of the shine has come off thanks to the melting 16-pin connectors . The good news: RTX 4080 uses less power, which should mean it's also less likely to funnel enough power to melt the plastic connector… maybe. The bad news: At $1,199, it's still priced out of reach for most gamers and represents a big jump in generational pricing, inheriting the 3080 Ti launch price that we also felt was too high.



We already know most of what to expect from Nvidia's Ada Lovelace architecture , so the only real question now is how performance scales down to fewer GPU shaders, less memory, less cache, a narrower memory interface, etc. Let's quickly look at the specifications for a few of the top Nvidia cards.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia and AMD GPU Specifications Graphics Card RTX 4080 RTX 4090 RTX 3090 Ti RTX 3080 Ti RTX 3080 RX 7900 XTX RX 7900 XT Architecture AD103 AD102 GA102 GA102 GA102 Navi 31 Navi 31 Process Technology TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Samsung 8N Samsung 8N Samsung 8N TSMC N5 + N6 TSMC N5 + N6 Transistors (Billion) 45.9 76.3 28.3 28.3 28.3 45.6 + 6x 2.05 45.6 + 5x 2.05 Die size (mm^2) 378.6 608.4 628.4 628.4 628.4 300 + 222 300 + 185 SMs 76 128 84 80 68 96 84 GPU Shaders 9728 16384 10752 10240 8704 12288 10752 Tensor Cores 304 512 336 320 272 N/A N/A Ray Tracing "Cores" 76 128 84 80 68 96 84 Boost Clock (MHz) 2505 2520 1860 1665 1710 2500 2400 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 22.4 21 21 19 19 20 20 VRAM (GB) 16 24 24 12 10 24 20 VRAM Bus Width 256 384 384 384 320 384 320 L2 Cache 64 72 6 6 5 96 80 ROPs 112 176 112 112 96 192 192 TMUs 304 512 336 320 272 384 336 TFLOPS FP32 48.7 82.6 40 34.1 29.8 61.4 51.6 TFLOPS FP16 (FP8/INT8) 390 (780) 661 (1321) 160 (320) 136 (273) 119 (238) 123 (246) 103 (206) Bandwidth (GBps) 717 1008 1008 912 760 960 800 TBP (watts) 320 450 450 350 320 355 300 Launch Date Nov 2022 Oct 2022 Mar 2022 Jun 2021 Sep 2020 Dec 2022 Dec 2022 Launch Price $1,199 $1,599 $1,999 $1,199 $699 $999 $899

There's a relatively large gap between the RTX 4080 and the larger RTX 4090. You get most of an AD103 GPU — 76 of the potential 80 Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs) — but that's still 40% fewer GPU shaders and other functional units than the RTX 4090. Clock speeds are similar, you get 33% fewer memory channels, VRAM, and bandwidth, and the rated TBP drops by 29%. On paper, the RTX 4090 could be up to 70% faster based on the theoretical compute performance, and that's a concern.



$1,199 is hardly affordable, so it feels like anyone even looking at the RTX 4080 should probably just save up the additional $400 for the RTX 4090 and go for broke — or melted. But then the RTX 4090 has been sold out at anywhere below $2,100 since launch, which means it could actually be a $900 upsell, and that's far more significant.



The pricing becomes even more of a concern when we factor in AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX/XT cards coming next month. We now have all the pertinent details for the first cards using AMD's RDNA 3 GPU architecture , and they certainly look promising. Prices are still high, but the specs comparisons suggest AMD might be able to beat the RTX 4080 while costing at least $200–$300 less. This means, unless you absolutely refuse to consider purchasing an AMD graphics card, you should at least wait until next month to see what the red team has to offer.

Image 1 of 2 The RTX 4080 has seven Graphics Processing Clusters, 76 Streaming Multiprocessors, and 64MB of L2 cache. (Image credit: Nvidia) The full AD103 adds four more SMs to the bottom-left GPC. (Image credit: Nvidia)