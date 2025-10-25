Saying goodbye to Nvidia's retired GeForce GTX 1080 Ti — we benchmark 2017's hottest graphics card against some modern GPUs as it rides into the sunset

We check in on Nvidia’s most famous graphics card ever as driver optimizations end

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti shook the world of gaming like few other products have when it arrived over eight years ago in March 2017. I personally reviewed it at launch, and I was astounded by how smoothly and fluidly it handled the most challenging games of its time, even at 4K (and without the benefit of DLSS or FSR).

The 1080 Ti’s arrival also marked the beginning of nearly four years of unchallenged GeForce dominance at the very top of the PC gaming hill. Sure, the RX Vega 64 chased the second-best GTX 1080 and the Radeon VII fought it out with the second-best RTX 2080 within their generations, but the 1080 Ti (and its successor 2080 Ti) stood unchallenged during their reigns.

It then took until December 2020 for the RX 6900 XT to return Radeons to the flagship battlefield by beating the RTX 3080 and trading blows with the flagship RTX 3090. (AMD has since exited the flagship graphics card arms race again, but that’s a considered business decision and not a matter of technical defeat.)

Between its long run of dominant performance, the unusual longevity provided by its 11GB of VRAM, and its $699 price tag—the friendliest ever for a flagship graphics card, and the last time we would ever see a card of its class sell for so little—the GTX 1080 Ti may be the single most famous, most-loved, and longest-lasting graphics card ever made.

GPU Specifications

Graphics Card

RX 9060 XT 16GB

RTX 5060 Ti 16GB

RTX 5060

RTX 5050

Arc B580

Arc B570

GTX 1080 Ti

Architecture

Navi 44

GB206

GB206

GB207

BMG-G21

BMG-G21

GP102

Process Technology

TSMC N4P

TSMC 4N

TSMC 4N

TSMC 4N

TSMC N5

TSMC N5

TSMC 16FFN

Transistors (Billion)

29.7

21.9

21.9

16.9

19.6

19.6

12

Die size (mm^2)

199

181

181

149

272

272

471

SMs / CUs / Xe-Cores

32

36

30

20

20

18

28

GPU Shaders (ALUs)

2048

4608

3840

2560

2560

2304

3584

Tensor / AI Cores

64

144

120

80

160

144

N/A

Ray Tracing Cores

32

36

30

20

20

18

N/A

Boost Clock (MHz)

3130

2572

2497

2570

2850

2750

1600

VRAM Speed (Gbps)

20

28

28

20

19

19

11

VRAM (GB)

16

16

8

8

12

10

11

VRAM Bus Width

128

128

128

128

192

160

352

L2 / Infinity Cache

32

32

24

24

18

13.5

2.75

Render Output Units

64

48

48

32

80

80

88

Texture Mapping Units

128

144

120

80

160

144

224

TFLOPS FP32 (Boost)

25.6

23.7

19.2

13.2

14.6

12.7

11.5

TFLOPS FP16 (FP4/FP8 TFLOPS)

205 (821)

190 (759)

153 (614)

105 (421)

117 (233)

101 (203)

N/A

Bandwidth (GB/s)

320

448

448

320

456

380

484

TBP (watts)

160

180

145

130

190

150

220

Launch Date

45813

45763

45793

45839

45639

45673

42794

Launch Price

349

429

299

249

249

219

699

As a quick refresher, the GTX 1080 Ti was good for about 11 TFLOPS of raw compute at its rated clock speeds, which was unmatched by any consumer graphics card at the time but now falls behind even an RTX 5050. Its 11GB of GDDR5X memory ran at 11Gbps across a 352-bit bus, delivering 484 GB/s of bandwidth (or a bit ahead of an RTX 5060 today). Let's see how that all holds up in actual gaming performance with our current stable of games.

Raster gaming performance

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)