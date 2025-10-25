Saying goodbye to Nvidia's retired GeForce GTX 1080 Ti — we benchmark 2017's hottest graphics card against some modern GPUs as it rides into the sunset
We check in on Nvidia’s most famous graphics card ever as driver optimizations end
Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti shook the world of gaming like few other products have when it arrived over eight years ago in March 2017. I personally reviewed it at launch, and I was astounded by how smoothly and fluidly it handled the most challenging games of its time, even at 4K (and without the benefit of DLSS or FSR).
The 1080 Ti’s arrival also marked the beginning of nearly four years of unchallenged GeForce dominance at the very top of the PC gaming hill. Sure, the RX Vega 64 chased the second-best GTX 1080 and the Radeon VII fought it out with the second-best RTX 2080 within their generations, but the 1080 Ti (and its successor 2080 Ti) stood unchallenged during their reigns.
November 2019's Radeon RX 5700 XT was the first Radeon to clearly outperform the 1080 Ti on average in our GPU hierarchy, meaning that it took two and a half years for AMD to exceed Pascal's high-water mark.
It then took until December 2020 for the RX 6900 XT to return Radeons to the flagship battlefield by beating the RTX 3080 and trading blows with the flagship RTX 3090. (AMD has since exited the flagship graphics card arms race again, but that’s a considered business decision and not a matter of technical defeat.)
Between its long run of dominant performance, the unusual longevity provided by its 11GB of VRAM, and its $699 price tag—the friendliest ever for a flagship graphics card, and the last time we would ever see a card of its class sell for so little—the GTX 1080 Ti may be the single most famous, most-loved, and longest-lasting graphics card ever made.
Of course, Moore's Law didn't die in the subsequent years, and we're now four whole generations of GeForce cards past the GTX 1080 Ti. With the end of new Game Ready drivers in sight for Pascal and Maxwell cards, we wanted to see how the GTX 1080 Ti is holding up as Nvidia officially stops pursuing driver optimizations for it. (Maxwell and Pascal cards will still get three more years of security updates, and Windows 10 users will get another year of those maintenance releases as Microsoft winds down support for that OS).
Graphics Card
RX 9060 XT 16GB
RTX 5060 Ti 16GB
RTX 5060
RTX 5050
Arc B580
Arc B570
GTX 1080 Ti
Architecture
Navi 44
GB206
GB206
GB207
BMG-G21
BMG-G21
GP102
Process Technology
TSMC N4P
TSMC 4N
TSMC 4N
TSMC 4N
TSMC N5
TSMC N5
TSMC 16FFN
Transistors (Billion)
29.7
21.9
21.9
16.9
19.6
19.6
12
Die size (mm^2)
199
181
181
149
272
272
471
SMs / CUs / Xe-Cores
32
36
30
20
20
18
28
GPU Shaders (ALUs)
2048
4608
3840
2560
2560
2304
3584
Tensor / AI Cores
64
144
120
80
160
144
N/A
Ray Tracing Cores
32
36
30
20
20
18
N/A
Boost Clock (MHz)
3130
2572
2497
2570
2850
2750
1600
VRAM Speed (Gbps)
20
28
28
20
19
19
11
VRAM (GB)
16
16
8
8
12
10
11
VRAM Bus Width
128
128
128
128
192
160
352
L2 / Infinity Cache
32
32
24
24
18
13.5
2.75
Render Output Units
64
48
48
32
80
80
88
Texture Mapping Units
128
144
120
80
160
144
224
TFLOPS FP32 (Boost)
25.6
23.7
19.2
13.2
14.6
12.7
11.5
TFLOPS FP16 (FP4/FP8 TFLOPS)
205 (821)
190 (759)
153 (614)
105 (421)
117 (233)
101 (203)
N/A
Bandwidth (GB/s)
320
448
448
320
456
380
484
TBP (watts)
160
180
145
130
190
150
220
Launch Date
45813
45763
45793
45839
45639
45673
42794
Launch Price
349
429
299
249
249
219
699
As a quick refresher, the GTX 1080 Ti was good for about 11 TFLOPS of raw compute at its rated clock speeds, which was unmatched by any consumer graphics card at the time but now falls behind even an RTX 5050. Its 11GB of GDDR5X memory ran at 11Gbps across a 352-bit bus, delivering 484 GB/s of bandwidth (or a bit ahead of an RTX 5060 today). Let's see how that all holds up in actual gaming performance with our current stable of games.
