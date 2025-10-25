Saying goodbye to Nvidia's retired GeForce GTX 1080 Ti — we benchmark 2017's hottest graphics card against some modern GPUs as it rides into the sunset

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti shook the world of gaming like few other products have when it arrived over eight years ago in March 2017. I personally reviewed it at launch, and I was astounded by how smoothly and fluidly it handled the most challenging games of its time, even at 4K (and without the benefit of DLSS or FSR).

The 1080 Ti’s arrival also marked the beginning of nearly four years of unchallenged GeForce dominance at the very top of the PC gaming hill. Sure, the RX Vega 64 chased the second-best GTX 1080 and the Radeon VII fought it out with the second-best RTX 2080 within their generations, but the 1080 Ti (and its successor 2080 Ti) stood unchallenged during their reigns.

November 2019's Radeon RX 5700 XT was the first Radeon to clearly outperform the 1080 Ti on average in our GPU hierarchy, meaning that it took two and a half years for AMD to exceed Pascal's high-water mark.

It then took until December 2020 for the RX 6900 XT to return Radeons to the flagship battlefield by beating the RTX 3080 and trading blows with the flagship RTX 3090. (AMD has since exited the flagship graphics card arms race again, but that’s a considered business decision and not a matter of technical defeat.)

Between its long run of dominant performance, the unusual longevity provided by its 11GB of VRAM, and its $699 price tag—the friendliest ever for a flagship graphics card, and the last time we would ever see a card of its class sell for so little—the GTX 1080 Ti may be the single most famous, most-loved, and longest-lasting graphics card ever made.

Of course, Moore's Law didn't die in the subsequent years, and we're now four whole generations of GeForce cards past the GTX 1080 Ti. With the end of new Game Ready drivers in sight for Pascal and Maxwell cards, we wanted to see how the GTX 1080 Ti is holding up as Nvidia officially stops pursuing driver optimizations for it. (Maxwell and Pascal cards will still get three more years of security updates, and Windows 10 users will get another year of those maintenance releases as Microsoft winds down support for that OS).

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU Specifications Graphics Card RX 9060 XT 16GB RTX 5060 Ti 16GB RTX 5060 RTX 5050 Arc B580 Arc B570 GTX 1080 Ti Architecture Navi 44 GB206 GB206 GB207 BMG-G21 BMG-G21 GP102 Process Technology TSMC N4P TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC N5 TSMC N5 TSMC 16FFN Transistors (Billion) 29.7 21.9 21.9 16.9 19.6 19.6 12 Die size (mm^2) 199 181 181 149 272 272 471 SMs / CUs / Xe-Cores 32 36 30 20 20 18 28 GPU Shaders (ALUs) 2048 4608 3840 2560 2560 2304 3584 Tensor / AI Cores 64 144 120 80 160 144 N/A Ray Tracing Cores 32 36 30 20 20 18 N/A Boost Clock (MHz) 3130 2572 2497 2570 2850 2750 1600 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 20 28 28 20 19 19 11 VRAM (GB) 16 16 8 8 12 10 11 VRAM Bus Width 128 128 128 128 192 160 352 L2 / Infinity Cache 32 32 24 24 18 13.5 2.75 Render Output Units 64 48 48 32 80 80 88 Texture Mapping Units 128 144 120 80 160 144 224 TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 25.6 23.7 19.2 13.2 14.6 12.7 11.5 TFLOPS FP16 (FP4/FP8 TFLOPS) 205 (821) 190 (759) 153 (614) 105 (421) 117 (233) 101 (203) N/A Bandwidth (GB/s) 320 448 448 320 456 380 484 TBP (watts) 160 180 145 130 190 150 220 Launch Date 45813 45763 45793 45839 45639 45673 42794 Launch Price 349 429 299 249 249 219 699

As a quick refresher, the GTX 1080 Ti was good for about 11 TFLOPS of raw compute at its rated clock speeds, which was unmatched by any consumer graphics card at the time but now falls behind even an RTX 5050. Its 11GB of GDDR5X memory ran at 11Gbps across a 352-bit bus, delivering 484 GB/s of bandwidth (or a bit ahead of an RTX 5060 today). Let's see how that all holds up in actual gaming performance with our current stable of games.

Raster gaming performance