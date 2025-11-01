AMD’s latest Adrenalin driver update drops Windows 10 from release notes, but the company says support continues

AMD’s latest Adrenalin Edition 25.10.2 driver release has caused quite a stir among users, but the company has now issued important clarifications. While the update moves Radeon RX 5000 (RDNA 1) and RX 6000 (RDNA 2) graphics cards into "maintenance mode", AMD has confirmed that these GPUs, along with discrete and handheld devices based on the same architectures, will continue to receive day-zero game support and essential driver updates. There was also certain confusion around support for Windows 10, as the release notes only mentioned Windows 11. However, it has since been clarified that Windows 10 remains fully supported despite its end of life.

As first spotted by Windows Latest, the release notes for Adrenalin Edition 25.10.2 only mention support for Windows 11 version 21H2, with no reference to Windows 10. This initially led to speculation that AMD had dropped official support for Microsoft’s older operating system. However, the company has confirmed in a statement that this isn’t the case.

According to AMD, Windows 10 will still receive full driver support, including the latest Adrenalin Edition 25.10.2 release. The absence of Windows 10 in the documentation is due to Microsoft’s operating system reaching its end of support on October 14, 2025. As a result, AMD no longer lists it explicitly in the driver release notes, but the software and drivers remain compatible and supported.

“To clarify, the new driver doesn’t claim Windows 10 support because Windows 10 is in the End of Life stage as per Microsoft,” an AMD spokesperson explained. “The AMD Software: Adrenalin package, although it does not specifically call out Windows 10 support, supports Windows 10. Windows 10 support will continue to be available in AMD Software Adrenalin Edition via the Windows 11 installer.”

AMD’s continued support gives Windows 10 users a bit more breathing room before they decide to make the switch. The clarification definitely comes as great news for PC users who are still stuck on Windows 10, especially those who haven’t yet jumped to Windows 11 due to hardware limitations or personal preference. If you’re still using Windows 10 and want to keep your PC running smoothly, there’s no immediate need to rush the transition, especially if you have an AMD graphics card or integrated GPU solution.

For those who are considering how to upgrade to Windows 11, we’ve covered how to install Windows 11 with a TPM workaround for unsupported PCs, as well as how to get Windows 11 for free or cheap if you’re building or refreshing a system.

