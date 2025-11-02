Linux gamers won't be affected by RX 5000/6000 series driver shift — AMD changes limited to Windows thanks to separated development

Another reason to game on Linux?

AMD
AMD confused the gaming community greatly after it announced it would put RDNA 1 and RDNA 2 driver support in "maintenance mode", but later corrected that the two architectures would still be receiving game optimizations regardless. Apparently, this confusion also led some people to believe game optimizations would also stop on AMD's Linux drivers as well. Luckily, Phoronix has published an article reaffirming that Linux support has not changed with this announcement, primarily because Linux AMD drivers are developed separately from their Windows counterparts.

Linux driver support is maintained very differently on AMD GPU drivers compared to AMD's GPU drivers for Windows. Linux driver support for AMD GPUs typically dwarfs what AMD supports officially in Windows. Kernel driver support reportedly dates back all the way to AMD's GCN 1.2 architecture, which includes GPUs such as the R9 390X and R9 Fury X.

