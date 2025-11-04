Windows 10 update incorrectly tells some users they've reached end-of-life, despite having extended support — Microsoft confirms message sent to Enterprise, Pro, and Education users in error

Microsoft officially ended mainstream support for Windows 10 last month, nudging users to upgrade to Windows 11. While that led to almost an overnight technological revolution in Japan, elsewhere, it has caused a lot of confusion. Certain versions of Windows 10, like Enterprise LTSC — and those enrolled in the ESU program — are still scheduled to receive security updates through at least 2027, but they're starting to see out-of-support messages in Settings.

Various users over the past few days reported that they're being subjected to end-of-life warnings in Windows, despite already qualifying for extended security updates through the ESU program. Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 and ​IoT Enterprise are business-oriented editions of the OS, so they're already supported up to 2032, but even they saw these incorrect messages. This widespread bug started to occur after the KB5066791 updates were pushed on October 14, 2025.

Microsoft has already acknowledged this mishap and said, “The message, ‘Your version of Windows has reached the end of support, might incorrectly display in the Windows Update Settings page," confirming it as a mistake. The company has already released a cloud config fix that should remove the message, but you need to be connected to the internet for that, and a restart is also required.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We need to clarify that Windows 10 has officially died for most, but not for all. Apart from Enterprise LTSC and IoT LTSC, anyone else can also sign up for the ESU program to lengthen support, but you have to pay $30 for it if you're outside of the EU. We have a detailed guide on how to enroll for Windows 10 ESU that will walk you through all the steps needed to squeeze more life out of your system.

Therefore, those already part of ESU or using Windows 10 versions with extended security updates for a few more years, seeing an end-of-support message was not only odd, but almost scary, as if Microsoft had suddenly walked back on their original commitment. But Microsoft confirmed that “Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 remain in support and will continue to receive security updates according to their respective lifecycles."

