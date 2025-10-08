Synology walks back controversial compatibility policy for 2025 NAS units — third-party HDD and SSD support returns with DiskStation Manager 7.3 update

The company has removed restrictions on third-party drives

The Synology DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 NAS units placed on a desk
Synology has backtracked on its controversial self-branded drives-only policy, restoring the ability to use third-party and certified HDDs and SSDs on its 2025 Plus series NAS units. With the launch of its latest DiskStation Manager 7.3, users can once again use 3.5-inch hard drives and 2.5-inch SATA SSDs from brands like Western Digital and Seagate, without losing out on crucial features.

Earlier this year, the company had restricted core functionality for third-party and non-certified drives, including support for storage pools, health monitoring, deduplication, and firmware updates. The company made Synology-branded and Synology-certified drives compulsory, claiming that users of the Plus series NAS models would benefit from higher performance, increased reliability, and more efficient support.

In a way, the company forced users to rely solely on Synology-branded disks to unlock full capabilities. This reportedly resulted in community backlash, which eventually allowed rival brands to take advantage and promote their own hardware as more open and flexible alternatives.

  • bit_user
    Did they get confused and think they were Dell, or something?
    Reply
  • DS426
    bit_user said:
    Did they get confused and think they were Dell, or something?
    I guess so, lol!

    Glad to hear they walked it back.
    Reply
  • Blastomonas
    Disgusting practice. Things like this really put me off a brand.
    Reply
  • Mindstab Thrull
    I think the smarter move would be that instead of only allowing your own products to be used, you get a benefit if you do use them - a service at a discounted price, a nice-to-have-but-not-necessary bonus feature, or the like. Something to thank a customer for choosing your version rather than someone else's. Basically, applying a carrot rather than a stick.

    Mindstab Thrull
    Nomming ur sanities since 1864 BSE (before the Sarpadian Empires)
    Reply
  • Notton
    Synology in the finding out phase.
    It's like they thought their only competition was QNAP, and never realized Asustor, Terramaster, and UGreen existed.
    Reply