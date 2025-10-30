QNAP's new NAS brings exotic data center 'ruler' SSDs into your house — massive ES.1 form factor SSDs for up to 19.2TB of storage for $4,399

News
By published

When regular M.2 SSDs just don't cut it anymore

TBS-h574TX
(Image credit: QNAP)

QNAP now offers pre-installed bundles for the company's NASbook TBS-h574TX, featuring EDSFF (Enterprise and Datacenter Standard Form Factor) E1.S SSDs, commonly referred to as the "ruler" form factor. The Thunderbolt 4 NAS, powered by an Intel processor, is now available with capacities of 9.6TB or 19.2TB.

The TBS-h574TX supports standard M.2 2280 and enterprise E1.S SSDs. The NAS employs a simple hot-swappable design that simplifies drive upgrades and replacements. It supports up to five SSDs. Two tiny 40mm cooling fans provide active airflow. While you can purchase the TBS-h574TX and install your own drives, QNAP's pre-configured option may be more convenient for those seeking to avoid the complexities of purchasing and installing compatible drives.

QNAP NASbook TBS-h574TX Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Model

Pricing

Processor

Memory

Flash Memory

Storage

TBS-h574TX-i5UC-05S02-US

$4,399

Intel Core i5-1235U

16GB

5GB

19.2TB

TBS-h574TX-i5UC-05S01-US

$2,899

Intel Core i5-1235U

16GB

5GB

9.6TB

TBS-h574TX-i5-16G-US

$1,449

Intel Core i5-1340PE

16GB

5GB

N/A

TBS-h574TX-i3-12G-US

$1,199

Intel Core i3-1320PE

12GB

5GB

N/A

QNAP offers the TBS-h574TX with three different processor options; however, the company only provides the pre-installed configuration featuring the Core i5-1235U, a processor from the 12th Generation Alder Lake series. The ten-core processor features two P-cores and eight E-cores, with a maximum turbo frequency of 4.4 GHz. The integrated Iris Xe graphics engine handles hardware decoding, encoding, and transcoding.

The Core i5-1235U represents a downgrade, especially since QNAP sells a variant of the TBS-h574TX equipped with a Core i5-1340PE (Raptor Lake), which is newer and more powerful. The only rationale we can think of for QNAP not utilizing the Core i5-1340PE is to minimize costs. The vendor pairs the Core i5-1235U with 16GB of soldered memory.

Image 1 of 3
TBS-h574TX
(Image credit: QNAP)

The TBS-h574TX's networking capabilities encompass a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port and a high-speed 10 Gigabit Ethernet port. Although the NAS is equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, it also offers a standard USB 2.0 port and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports supporting 10 Gbps data transfer. The sole display output is a single HDMI 1.4b port, which is suitable for up to 4K (3840x2160) at 30 Hz. The TBS-h574TX typically draws around 46W of power. The device comes with a 120W power adapter.