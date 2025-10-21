Western Digital Black SN8100 gets an 8TB capacity boost — fastest consumer SSD now comes with even more space to match its speed

We figure that anyone who's read our review of the Western Digital SN8100 PCIe 5.0 SSD came away impressed with what's essentially the fastest consumer SSD to date.

Thanks to its incredible sequential and random I/O performance, this drive easily takes a spot on our list of the best SSDs. It was missing just one thing: an 8 TB version for those who need their storage dense. WD has now addressed this capacity gap in the form of the SN8100 8 TB variant.

This version of the drive is capable of pushing a positively massive 14,900 MB/s for sequential reads and 13,200 MB/s for sequential writes. Random I/O rings in at 2,200K IOPS for reads and 2,400K random write IOPS.

Really attentive readers might have noticed that these figures are marginally lower than the 4 TB version, but it's just by what's technically called a teeny weeny tiny bit. Take a gander at our tests of the 2TB model below and be prepared to pick your jaw up off the floor.

The figure that grows the most, however, is the endurance rating. All that extra NAND means this drive now sits at a pretty 4,800 TBW of stamina, rivaling some server-grade SSDs for durability.

As we covered in our review, despite the massive capacity, power consumption still rings in at 7.3 W for writes, a number that's more than reasonable for the performance on tap and basically identical to the 2TB version's load power draw. Western Digital is plenty confident of the durability of this drive, backing it with a 5-year warranty.

You can get the Western Digital Black SN8100 8 TB now. It's available without a heatsink for $999.99 or with a heatsink at $1049.99 right from the Sandisk store. If you're looking for other options, hit our Best SSDs page for more recommendations.

