Phison CEO claims NAND shortage could last a staggering 10 years — says memory 'supercycle' imminent and 'severe' 2026 shortages are at hand

News
By published

AI profits are changing the landscape of storage and memory, perhaps fundamentally

Phison CEO
(Image credit: Getty / Bloomberg)

The implications of the AI data center boom continue to mount ever higher by the day. Pua Khein-Seng, CEO of Phison Electronics Corporation, claimed in a recent interview that NAND flash shortages forecasted to arrive in 2026 will linger for the next ten years. The estimate from the Phison boss long outstretches the current estimates of a one-year storage squeeze from other industry insiders.

In an interview with Taiwanese CommonWealth Magazine's tech column, Pua reaffirms and increases the expectations of market analysts who claim that a "supercycle" is imminent for the memory world. "NAND will face severe shortages next year. I think supply will be tight for the next ten years," says Pua.

"In my view, those multi-billion-dollar capex plans by cloud providers won’t be entirely bet on GPUs; an even greater share will go into storage. To make money, you need users. Users create data. Data needs to be stored. Which means data centers must expand storage for the next decade. After all, a data center’s core function is storage."

"In 2020, the SSD-to-HDD ratio in data centers was in the single digits versus more than 90%. Today, it’s about 20% to 80%. Looking ahead, SSDs will account for 80% to 100%. The real question is: how much new capacity will be needed to support that transition? That’s why I say flash will remain strong for the next ten years."

See more SSDs News
Sunny Grimm
Sunny Grimm
Contributing Writer

Sunny Grimm is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has been building and breaking computers since 2017, serving as the resident youngster at Tom's. From APUs to RGB, Sunny has a handle on all the latest tech news.