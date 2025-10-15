Adata chairman says AI datacenters are gobbling up hard drives, SSDs, and DRAM alike — insatiable upstream demand could soon lead to consumer shortages

The GPU shortage during COVID could soon look like child's play.

AI datacenters are eating up the world's supply standard DRAM memory, NAND flash for SSDs, and hard drives. Adata chairman Simon Chen just made it extremely clear that in his three-decade tenure in the industry, he's never witnessed a simultaneous shortage of all of the aforementioned components, via a DigiTimes Asia report.

Chen goes on to explicitly state that Adata and its usual competitors aren't fighting between themselves for supply in what would be businesss as usual. Instead, cloud service providers (CSPs) — almost always AI datacenters in this day and age — are now gobbling up all available capacity of these components.

