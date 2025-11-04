DRAM prices skyrocket 171% year-over-year, outpacing the rate of gold price increases — AI demand drives massive price hikes as shortage takes hold

Mainstream DDR5 memory is already at least twice as expensive as it was in July.

DRAM prices are continuing to skyrocket thanks to exorbitant demands from the AI industry. CTEE reports that DRAM contract prices have increased by a whopping 171.8% year over year as of Q3 2025. In fact, DRAM prices have risen to the point that they are now outpacing the recent price increases of gold. ADATA chairman Chen Libai reportedly stated that Q4 of 2025 will mark the start of a major DRAM bull market, with 2026 likely to see severe DRAM shortages.

Significant memory price hikes have been a recurring theme in the industry during 2025. In late October, we reported that memory prices were increasing by up to 50% for Q4 2025, up from the 30% hike buyers had predicted earlier in the year. Going back to September, we covered NAND and DRAM contract prices rising by 15-20%. All of this (and more) has compounded into the whopping 171.8% year-over-year price increase we are now seeing in DRAM contract prices. These increases in pricing will take time to fully wash down to retail, but the price increases we already see on the market are only going to intensify over the coming months.

