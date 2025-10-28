Server DRAM prices surge up to 50% as AI-induced memory shortage hits hyperscaler supply — U.S. and Chinese customers only getting 70% order fulfillment

U.S. and China buyers now see just 70% order fulfillment, as AI demand drives DDR5 shortages and PC parts follow suit.

(Image credit: Getty / Bloomberg)

The DRAM supply chain is choking, and server memory is taking the first hit. According to DigiTimes, major U.S. and Chinese hyperscalers are now receiving just 70% of the server DRAM they order. That’s despite agreeing to contract price increases of up to 50% for Q4, well above the 30% hike many buyers had budgeted for earlier this year.

Naturally, AI sits at the core of all this. While it’s HBM that gets the headlines, demand for conventional DDR5 RDIMMs is also outpacing supply, particularly at advanced nodes where Samsung and SK hynix have diverted capacity toward parts bound for AI acceleration. Samsung’s recent pricing adjustments confirm the reprioritization, with the company having raised server SSD prices by up to 35% and RDIMM contract rates by as much as 50%, citing sustained demand from enterprise and cloud customers.

Micron warned of this in its most recent earnings call, telling investors that DRAM is a “tight industry” and that bit supply growth will lag demand through the end of next year. TrendForce also flagged a potential quote freeze across certain modules, as suppliers shift to day-to-day pricing in China and avoid locking themselves into bad deals.

