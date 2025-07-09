Amazon Prime Day Best gaming PC 2025 — deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, Dell, Lenovo, and others

Amazon Prime Day sales are a great time to shop around for deals on all the best gaming PCs. There are two ways to get into PC gaming: buying the individual parts and building your own rig, or purchasing a prebuilt system from a system integrator or big box store.

Purchasing a ready-made gaming PC can save you the time and labor of building your own rig from scratch. In a world of scarce and expensive GPUs, it can also be a great way to get your hands on a brand-new graphics card at cheaper than MSRP prices.

We're highlighting the best deals below and regularly updating this list through Prime Day. We select deals based on our in-depth knowledge gained from thorough reviews, expansive benchmarks, and extensive historical price analysis of computer systems.

However, if you spot a stellar deal, you'll need to act quickly — these deals often don't last long. If you're looking for recommendations for productivity systems, go to our best PC and laptop deals, check out our lists of the best gaming PCs and the best PC builds for gaming.

Amazon Prime Day Best Gaming PC deals

Skytech Chronos Gaming PC (9800X3D/RTX 5080): was $2,999 now $2,599 at Newegg This Skytech Chronos gaming PC includes an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor and an Nvidia RTX 5080 16GB graphics card, as well as 32GB of DDR5 6000MHz RAM, a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, a 360mm AIO liquid cooler, and an 850W power supply.

Save 10% Alienware Aurora Desktop Gaming PC (RTX 4060 Ti): was $2,149 now $1,924 at Dell This Alienware Aurora lowers the price by using a last-generation GPU with the latest components. Offering graphical power without the price tag. Inside the chassis is Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti 8GB GPU, Intel's Core Ultra 285 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. Other features of this build include a 500W Platinum-Rated PSU and an air-cooler for the CPU.

Save $450 Alienware Aurora Desktop Gaming PC (RTX 5080, 1TB SSD): was $2,999 now $2,549 at Dell This Alienware Aurora will let you play your favorite games on the highest settings thanks to its powerful Nvidia RTX 5080 GPU, Intel Core Ultra 285 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. Other features of this build include a 1000W Platinum-Rated PSU and a 240mm AIO liquid cooler for the CPU.

Save $300 MSI Aegis R2: was $2,369 now $2,069 at Best Buy This MSI gaming rig pairs a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. It also features 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a case featuring windows so you can see all of your RGB components.

Save $200 Acer Nitro 60: was $1,899 now $1,699 at Best Buy Acer combines Intel's 14th Gen Core i7 processor with an RTX 5070, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The case is plain, but it should get the job done for gaming.

Save $400 Alienware Area-51 Gaming Desktop (RTX 5080): was $3,899 now $3,499 at Dell There's an Nvidia RTX 5080 GPU inside the shell of this Area-51 gaming PC, an Intel Ultra 9 265 processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. A powerful 850W power supply powers the components, while cooling is provided by a 240mm AIO liquid cooling solution.

Save $501 ABS Stratos Aqua Gaming PC: was $3,200 now $2,699 at Newegg Use code ABS10FTT to get the full discount. This gaming PC is packed to the gills with the best gaming components. For high-end gaming graphics, the ABS Stratos Aqua uses the Nvidia RTX 5080 GPU, and is backed up by the excellent Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor - one of the most powerful gaming CPUs available. Other specs include 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD for storage.

ABS Eurus Ruby Gaming PC (RTX 5080) +10% off w/ promo code ABS10FTT: was $3,199 now $2,200 at Newegg Use code ABS10FTT to get the full discount. A potent gaming PC build sees the ABS Eurus Aqua Gaming PC pack one of the best CPUs for gaming - the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card with 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM, 32GB of DDR5 6000MHz memory and a 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD for installing you games on. Windows 11 Home comes preinstalled on this system.

Save $1,100 Skytech Azure Gaming PC (RTX 5070): was $2,699 now $1,599 at Newegg This colorful gaming PC has an Intel i7-14700F processor, Nvidia's RTX 5070 12GB GPU, 32GB of RGB-infused DDR5 RAM, and a Gen 4 2TB NVMe SSD. In addition to these components, it packs an 750W PSU and an AIO liquid cooler with a 360mm radiator.



Gaming PC Specifications to look for

When looking for a new gaming PC, you need to pay special attention to specs. More recent and more powerful components are better, but this increases the overall price of the system. You can sometimes find gaming rigs that have last-generation parts that will still play games well and save some cash.

CPU: Either AMD or Intel will get the job done, but AMD currently rules the roost in pure gaming benchmarks, with the 9000-series X3D processors providing the best performance.

GPU: A choice between Nvidia, AMD, or Intel in your system will determine how well the computer game graphics are displayed on your monitor. Nvidia has the most powerful GPUs, with the likes of the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, but AMD's RX 9070 XT is also a great mid-range card. See our GPU hierarchy for an idea of GPU performance.

Storage: With the size of AAA games constantly expanding, you ideally want a minimum of 1TB of storage, preferably in the form of a fast M.2 SSD. You can do better than a spinning hard drive.

Memory: At a minimum, you'll want 16GB of RAM. Operating systems and browsers can swallow a huge chunk of your available system RAM before you even boot your game. Having 32GB of memory is ideal for gaming if you can splurge.

