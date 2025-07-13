This 32-inch LG Ultragear curved monitor is now just $196 — even cheaper than Amazon Prime Day

Big curved gaming monitors often come with big price tags, but that isn't always the case and certainly isn't so today. We've come across a nice deal on this 32 inch LG 32GS60QC-B Ultragear curved gaming monitor. It has a recommended price of $299, but right now you can purchase it at Amazon for just $196.

This monitor was one of several from LG that were part of a sale for Amazon Prime Day. Even though it was marked down just last week during the big sale, it's already dropped even further since then and is currently at a cheaper rate than the Amazon Prime Day offer, which was $199.

The LG 32GS60QC-B Ultragear features a 32-inch VA panel with a curvature graded at 1000R. It has a QHD resolution, which measures in at 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. The refresh rate can get pretty high, capping out at 180 Hz. This is paired with a response time that can get as low as 1ms. Such a screen size, resolution, and performance specs will be a sweet spot for many gamers.

The color support on the LG 32GS60QC-B Ultragear isn't too bad either, covering 99% of the sRGB color gamut. This LG features a maximum brightness of 300 Nits, a possible weak point in a brightly lit environment. There are multiple video input options to use, including one DisplayPort 2.2 port and two HDMI 2.2 ports. A 3.5mm jack is included for connecting external audio peripherals.

This display has plenty to offer productivity focussed folk, casual gamers, and enthusiasts alike. A particular bonus for gamers is LG's Enhanced Gaming GUI, featuring presents for all the most popular genres. However, the best gaming monitor is ultimately the one that meets your needs. If you're looking to upgrade your display without spending more than you have to, it's definitely worth taking a look at this deal on the LG 32GS60QC-B Ultragear gaming display.