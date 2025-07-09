Alienware's award-winning 34-inch QD-OLED hits 165 Hz and all-time low pricing — AW3423DW is now half price for Prime Day

The Alienware AW3423DWF 34-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor is currently available at its lowest price ever. Originally launched at $1,099, the monitor is now available for just $549 on Amazon as part of the ongoing Prime Day sale. As we said in our review, 'If you’re seeking a monitor that earns the 'ultimate' descriptor, this one is it,' so this is an incredible deal.

The Alienware AW3423DWF was one of the first premium QD-OLED gaming monitors to hit the market, and despite being a few years old, it remains one of the best gaming monitors that you can buy today. It features a 34-inch curved 1800R QD-OLED panel with a 3440 × 1440 resolution. While that does not translate to a high pixel density compared to the newer 4K models, it should still be plenty and require less demanding hardware. Being an OLED display, one can expect deep blacks and excellent contrast, alongside vibrant colors thanks to its wide color gamut coverage, including 99.3% of the DCI-P3 and 149% of sRGB.

The monitor supports up to a 165 Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms GtG (Gray to Gray) response time. In our testing, we found that the Alienware AW3423DWF delivers a smooth and responsive gaming experience, outperforming most 165 Hz LCD monitors thanks to its faster sub-field refresh method. With a 6ms response time and 27ms input lag, it offers one of the best motion clarity and responsiveness, making it a great choice for competitive gamers and fast-paced gameplay. Additionally, it is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified and G-Sync compatible, ensuring smooth and tear-free gameplay.

With a peak brightness rating of up to 1000 nits, the display offers support for HDR content, thanks to its VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification. Essentially, apart from gaming, the monitor should serve well for content creators and game developers. The dedicated Creator Mode, which is an OSD menu option, lets users switch between DCI-P3 and sRGB colour spaces, as well as the ability to adjust the gamma settings.

Connectivity is well-rounded too, with two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, five USB 3.2 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Other thoughtful extras include a built-in USB hub, joystick-controlled OSD, and a three-year warranty from Dell that covers OLED burn-in.

