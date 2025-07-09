ASRock’s 27-inch Phantom Gaming monitor is just $104 — 240 Hz at 1080p on the cheap

When searching for a high-refresh-rate gaming monitor, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by flashy 360 Hz to 480 Hz IPS and OLED monitors that cost between $500 and $1,000. But for people looking to hold the line on pricing, there’s an enticing deal on an ASRock 27-inch Phantom Gaming monitor that should easily fit into the budget of even the tightest penny pinchers. The monitor has a typical asking price of $189.99, but it’s currently on sale for just $104, making this one of the most affordable 240 Hz gaming monitors we’ve come across.

With a price tag of just over $100, you won’t find every single option box checked with the PG27F15RS1A, but its fundamentals are strong. You get a 1080p VA panel with the aforementioned 240 Hz refresh rate. VA panels aren’t known for wide viewing angles, but given the PG27F15RS1A’s relatively small 27-inch frame, you’re unlikely to be sitting too far off-center or sharing the display with another person (which would exacerbate off-axis color shifts). With that said, ASRock still says that the monitor has viewing angles of up to 178 degrees.

Despite its small size, ASRock has equipped the PG27F15RS1A with a 1500R curve, which provides a slightly more immersive field of view when gaming. Response time for the panel is pegged at 1 ms, and the monitor supports Adaptive-Sync (AMD FreeSync). Regarding color performance, ASRock states that the monitor has 90% coverage of DCI-P3 and 113% coverage of the sRGB color space. The company has also implemented flicker-free and low blue light technologies to minimize eyestrain during long gaming sessions.

When it comes to connectivity, the PG27F15RS1A provides only the basics. You’ll find two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.2 port, and a headphone jack. You won’t find a USB hub here, but given the price point, we aren’t surprised (or even mad, to be honest). As for ergonomics, the PG27F15RS1A is adjustable for swivel and tilt, but not height.

As I mentioned, the ASRock Phantom Gaming PG27F15RS1A is by no means the fastest or most capable monitor on the market, but given its 1080p resolution and 240 Hz maximum refresh rate, it should be very appealing to a wide range of gamers, especially given its ~ $100 price tag with free shipping. Just be sure to pair it with one of the best graphics cards for gaming.

