These budget gaming monitors are an absolute steal this Prime Day — up to 40 percent off fast refresh rates and big panels
There are plenty of bargains to be had for Prime Day, including a 27-inch 1080p 240 Hz gaming monitor for $104
If you’re a PC gamer, having a decent monitor on your desk as a window into your virtual worlds is paramount. While all of us would like to have an OLED panel with a blazing-fast 480 Hz refresh rate, let’s be honest, not all of us have budgets that allow for such expenditures. Luckily, there is a wealth of budget-oriented gaming monitors available to cater to your needs.
While they won’t offer the highest refresh rates or resolutions, they often hit the sweet spot for value-driven gamers. For example, Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Odyssey G3 (G30D) for just $129 for Prime Day. Another must-see is the ASRock Phantom PG27F15RS1A for just $104. But that’s just scratching the surface of what’s available if you want the most bang for your buck in a gaming monitor.
The Phantom PG27F15RS1A may "only" be a 1080p monitor, but it has a 1ms response time and an incredible 240 Hz refresh rate for just over $100.
This 27-inch Samsung gaming screen isn't much more expensive than an office monitor. But it sports a 180 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync variable refresh. It's a VA panel, which generally means better contrast and deeper blacks than TN or IPS, but viewing angles likely aren't the best.
This gaming monitor from Asus spans 27 inches across and features an IPS panel. It has a dense, QHD resolution and a 180 Hz refresh rate, which are great specs for gaming. It also has both DisplayPort and HDMI input options.
The Vero B247Y may be small in stature at 24 inches across, but it still packs quite a punch, offering a 1080p resolution. It features a 120Hz IPS panel, is FreeSync/G-Sync compatible, and delivers accurate color for under $100.
Gigabyte has a real bang-for-the-buck winner with the GS27U. It's a 27-inch 4K monitor boasting a 160 Hz refresh rate. The monitor has a versatile backlight strobe and doesn't require calibration out of the box to present a good picture.
Grabbing an Alienware monitor for under $100 is a steal, and that's the case with the AW2725DM. It features a QHD panel with a 180 Hz refresh rate and FreeSync/G-Sync support.
The LG UltraGear 27GS60QC-B comes in at 27 inches with a QHD panel. It boasts a 180 Hz refresh rate and a 1000R curve.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Samsung Odyssey G30D
Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ
Acer Vero B247Y
Gigabyte GS27U
Alienware AW2725DM
LG UltraGear 27GS60QC-B
ASRock Phantom PG27F15RS1A
Screen Size
27"
27"
24"
27"
27"
27"
27"
Resolution
1920 x 1080
2560 x 1440
1920 x 1080
3840 x 2160
2560 x 1440
2560 x 1440
1920 x 1080
Panel Type
VA
IPS
IPS
IPS
IPS
VA
VA
Refresh Rate
180 Hz
180 Hz
120 Hz
160 Hz
180 Hz
180 Hz
240 Hz
Sale Price
