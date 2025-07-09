These budget gaming monitors are an absolute steal this Prime Day — up to 40 percent off fast refresh rates and big panels

There are plenty of bargains to be had for Prime Day, including a 27-inch 1080p 240 Hz gaming monitor for $104

If you’re a PC gamer, having a decent monitor on your desk as a window into your virtual worlds is paramount. While all of us would like to have an OLED panel with a blazing-fast 480 Hz refresh rate, let’s be honest, not all of us have budgets that allow for such expenditures. Luckily, there is a wealth of budget-oriented gaming monitors available to cater to your needs.

While they won’t offer the highest refresh rates or resolutions, they often hit the sweet spot for value-driven gamers. For example, Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Odyssey G3 (G30D) for just $129 for Prime Day. Another must-see is the ASRock Phantom PG27F15RS1A for just $104. But that’s just scratching the surface of what’s available if you want the most bang for your buck in a gaming monitor.

ASRock Phantom PG27F15RS1A
Save 45%
ASRock Phantom PG27F15RS1A: was $189 now $104 at Newegg

The Phantom PG27F15RS1A may "only" be a 1080p monitor, but it has a 1ms response time and an incredible 240 Hz refresh rate for just over $100.

Samsung Odyssey G30D 180Hz Gaming Monitor
Save 44%
Samsung Odyssey G30D 180Hz Gaming Monitor: was $229 now $129 at Amazon

This 27-inch Samsung gaming screen isn't much more expensive than an office monitor. But it sports a 180 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync variable refresh. It's a VA panel, which generally means better contrast and deeper blacks than TN or IPS, but viewing angles likely aren't the best.

Asus TUF Gaming 27-inch Gaming Monitor (VG27AQ)
Save 28%
Asus TUF Gaming 27-inch Gaming Monitor (VG27AQ): was $249 now $179 at Amazon

This gaming monitor from Asus spans 27 inches across and features an IPS panel. It has a dense, QHD resolution and a 180 Hz refresh rate, which are great specs for gaming. It also has both DisplayPort and HDMI input options.

Acer Vero B247Y
Acer Vero B247Y: was $169 now $86 at Amazon

The Vero B247Y may be small in stature at 24 inches across, but it still packs quite a punch, offering a 1080p resolution. It features a 120Hz IPS panel, is FreeSync/G-Sync compatible, and delivers accurate color for under $100.

Gigabyte GS27U
Save $51.50
Gigabyte GS27U: was $350.50 now $299 at Newegg

Gigabyte has a real bang-for-the-buck winner with the GS27U. It's a 27-inch 4K monitor boasting a 160 Hz refresh rate. The monitor has a versatile backlight strobe and doesn't require calibration out of the box to present a good picture.

Alienware AW2725DM
Save 30%
Alienware AW2725DM: was $269 now $188 at Amazon

Grabbing an Alienware monitor for under $100 is a steal, and that's the case with the AW2725DM. It features a QHD panel with a 180 Hz refresh rate and FreeSync/G-Sync support.

LG LG 27GS60QC-B
Save 25%
LG LG 27GS60QC-B: was $249 now $186 at Amazon

The LG UltraGear 27GS60QC-B comes in at 27 inches with a QHD panel. It boasts a 180 Hz refresh rate and a 1000R curve.

Samsung Odyssey G30D

Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ

Acer Vero B247Y

Gigabyte GS27U

Alienware AW2725DM

LG UltraGear 27GS60QC-B

ASRock Phantom PG27F15RS1A

Screen Size

27"

27"

24"

27"

27"

27"

27"

Resolution

1920 x 1080

2560 x 1440

1920 x 1080

3840 x 2160

2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

VA

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

VA

VA

Refresh Rate

180 Hz

180 Hz

120 Hz

160 Hz

180 Hz

180 Hz

240 Hz

Sale Price

$129

$179

$86

$299

$188

$186

$104

