The 32-inch QHD Samsung Odyssey G5 G55C monitor drops to $209

Anyone holding out for a curved gaming monitor should take a moment to check out this offer from Woot, on the Samsung Odyssey G5 G55C . This large curved gaming display is usually priced around $349 and has been known to dip periodically to around $300. However, today we came across the monitor at Woot for one of its lowest prices to date — just $209. While it has been listed lower, this is still one of the best offers we've ever seen for the Odyssey G5 G55C.

This monitor has plenty to offer both casual gamers and enthusiasts, with an AMD FreeSync certification to back up its performance. That said, if you want to take a look at how well it compares to other displays, check out our list of best gaming monitors to see what screens we recommend and what their specs are like.

Samsung Odyssey G5 G55C Monitor: now $209 at Woot (was $349)

The Samsung Odyssey G5 G55C isn't the largest on the market, but it's still pretty big, measuring in at 32 inches across. It features a curved VA panel with a curvature graded at 1000R. The resolution is still acceptable at this size, measuring in at 2,560 x 1,440px (QHD). You get a low response time of 1ms along with a high refresh rate of 165 Hz.

This monitor is AMD FreeSync certified for tear-free, flicker free, and low latency gameplay. The brightness can get as high as 300 Nits under optimal conditions. There are multiple options available when it comes to video input, including one DisplayPort 1.2 input and one HDMI 2.2 port. A 3.5mm jack is available for connecting external audio devices, as well.

As of writing, no expiration has been specified for the offer, so we're not sure for how long it will be made available at this price. But for now, you can check out the Samsung Odyssey G5 G55C curved gaming monitor at Woot for purchase options,