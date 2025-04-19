Grab this 240 Hz 1080p gaming monitor for just $179 on Amazon

The Samsung Odyssey G4 gaming monitor is an excellent option for gamers on a budget. Its recommended price is $279, but right now, you can pick it up for just $179—one of its best prices to date. This monitor has plenty to offer spec-wise and is AMD FreeSync Premium certified for its performance.

In general, monitors with AMD FreeSync certifications stand out against the competition for their superior design in areas like resolution, low framerate compensation (LFC), and more. The Samsung Odyssey G4 is no exception. That said, if you want to look at other monitors leading the market, check out our list of best gaming monitors to see what we recommend and have personally reviewed.

Samsung Odyssey G4 Monitor: now $179 at Amazon (was $279) This gaming monitor from Samsung spans 25 inches across and features an IPS panel with an FHD resolution. It can reach a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a maximum brightness of 400 Nits. There are both HDMI and DisplayPort input options to take advantage of.

The Samsung Odyssey G4 gaming monitor is built around a 25-inch IPS panel. It has an FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080px. The refresh rate can reach as high as 240Hz and is accompanied by a response time of 1ms.

This gaming monitor covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut and is illuminated by a maximum brightness of 400 Nits. It has multiple video input options, including two HDMI 2.0 ports and a DisplayPort 1.2 input. A USB Type-A port is provided, as is a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting external audio devices.

We're not sure how long Amazon will have the monitor available at this price, but you can check it out now on the Samsung Odyssey G4 monitor product page for more details and purchase options.