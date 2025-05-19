Lowest-ever price 🔥 — Get Samsung's G955C 49-inch OLED G9 for less than $1,000 for Memorial Day

If you're in the market for a brand new gaming monitor, then you'll struggle to go too far wrong with this excellent deal on the Samsung 49-inch G9 OLED ultra-wide monitor, now just $999 at Walmart in the US.

Acclaimed as the world's first 49-inch OLED monitor, the G9 delivers dual QHD resolution and a whopping 240Hz refresh rate with a response time of just 0.03ms.

While our best gaming monitor pick in this bracket might be the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch scored an excellent 4.5 stars in our review and remains a solid pick, especially at this price, which is the lowest we've ever seen.

Samsung Odyssey G955C LED G9 : now $999 at Walmart

Samsung's 49-inch monitor is a 4.5-star pick with an excellent featureset and absolutely enormous panel. $999 is a total saving of $800, the lowest-ever price we've seen on this monitor according to our price tracking.

Samsung Odyssey G93SC OLED G9: now $999 at Amazon

The same saving is also available at Amazon for a similar model, a massive 44% off the MSRP of the G9, now just $999, replete with G-Sync, HDMI 2.1, and more.

As we noted in our Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch review, this wide-screen beast excels in a number of key areas. The image quality is really impressive, with deep contrast and saturated colors. There's no need for calibration, and both feel and performance for gaming were top-tier.

Max resolution is 5120 x 1440 with the aforementioned refresh rate of 240Hz, 10-bit/DCI-P3 native color depth and gamut, with support for HDR10+ and Display HDR 400. SDR brightness is rated for 250 nits, with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

In terms of connectivity, you get DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.1 sockets, 3.5mm audio, and USB 3.0 (1 up, 2 down).

The onboard audio is also excellent, as is the inclusion of Samsung TV Plus and Game Hub. There are also handy features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Apple AirPlay. All of this is held together by premium build quality.

The only let downs were a slightly complex and disjointed menu system and lack of sRGB, but none of that is enough to rob the G9 of a 4.5-star performance, a fantastic rating even at list price.

At the 44% discount found here, then, it's an absolute steal.