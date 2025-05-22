Samsung Memorial Day deal alert: Get a FREE Odyssey G5 when you buy a 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SD)

One of Samsung's top-tier monitor lineups, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SD) is a large 49-inch widescreen behemoth sporting one of Samsung's luxurious OLED panels. The deal on this gamer's dream screen is impressive at $300, but when you see that Samsung is also throwing in another monitor for free, yes, free, the deal takes on a whole new dimension. The "Buy One Get One" offer applies to select Samsung monitors, and with any purchase of one of these screens, you can get a free Samsung Odyssey G5 (G55C) as part of the promotion.

This offer is available directly from Samsung, where the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SD) is on sale for $1,899, shaving $299 off the original $2,199 list price. The free Samsung Odyssey G5 (G55C) is currently on sale at Samsung for $299, so you're technically saving a whopping $598.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 (G95SD) is an OLED monitor with a large 49-inch widescreen panel and a 32:9 screen ratio. The display resolution is 5,120 x 1,440 or Dual QHD (DQHD). This high resolution means a sharp, high-density 110 pixels per inch (PPI) for clear images, especially useful for gaming. The OLED tech dictates that the screen has a low 0.03ms response time, and the black contrast will be outstanding. Wrapping around your vision is the deep 1800R curve of the curved panel.

The free Samsung Odyssey G5 (G55C) is a 27-inch curved VA-panel monitor with a high 165Hz refresh rate and 1000R curved screen. It shares a sharp QHD resolution and is the sweet spot for gaming monitors in terms of frame rate to resolution ratios.