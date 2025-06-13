Samsung's massive 57-inch Dual 4K gaming monitor drops to a low $1,550

You don't have to look far to find excellent large-screen displays these days. Some of the best ultrawide gaming monitors are available in sizes ranging from 34 inches to 49 inches. However, Woot.com is currently offering an even larger gaming monitor at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Enter the Samsung Odyssey Neo 57 G9, which, as its name implies, features a massive 57-inch panel and carries a new low price of $1,549.99 at Woot.com, or 23 percent off its typical selling price.

If the ginormous size wasn't enticing enough, the Odyssey Neo 57 G9 packs a Dual 4K resolution (7680 x 2160), which is the equivalent of sitting two 4K monitors side-by-side. Although many newer gaming monitors with large panels are opting for OLED panels, the Odyssey Neo 57 G9 uses a tried-and-true VA panel.

While a VA panel can't offer the ultra-vibrant colors and response of an OLED, it does boast deep blacks and an impressive 2,500:1 contrast ratio (according to the manufacturer). Our testing showed a native contrast ratio of 2,864.1:1, but that figure can be boosted to 6,578.1:1 thanks to the use of local dimming from the Mini LED backlight (2,392 dimming zones).

Save 20% Samsung Odyssey Neo 57 G9: was $1,999.99 now $1,599.99 at Woot! An ultrawide curved gaming monitor that measures 57 inches and has a Dual 4K VA panel with a 240 Hz refresh rate. This monitor also utilizes AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for reduced screen tearing and enhanced performance in high-frame-rate gaming.

If that's not enough to quicken your pulse, the panel sports a maximum refresh rate of 240 Hz, supports AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, and carries HDR10+ and HDR 1000 certifications. The 57-inch panel also sports a 1000R curve.

When it comes to connectivity, you'll find three HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Despite its size, you won't find internal speakers. Another notable omission for a panel this large, which could easily double as a TV, is the lack of a remote.

However, we can't argue with the fantastic gaming experience that such a large and high-resolution monitor can deliver (provided you have the hardware to push those pixels), the excellent color and contrast, and the premium build quality. While $1,549.99 is by no means an impulse purchase for the average gamer, you're unlikely to be disappointed if you add this behemoth to your desk (if you can make room to accommodate it).

