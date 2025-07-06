Samsung's massive, award-winning 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 monitor has dropped to just $959 at Amazon, an $840 price reduction

Monitors with big specs often come with big price tags, but today we've got a deal that shakes things up a bit. Currently, at Amazon, you can find the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. It debuted with a price tag of $1,799, but right now it's available for just $959, a 47% price reduction.

As far as gaming monitors go, this one is far from casual. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is massive, measuring 49 inches, and features a curved panel. It's AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified for its performance, which is definitely what we consider top-of-the-line. We reviewed the Odyssey OLED G9 and loved it so much that we gave it our "Editor's Choice" label.

We appreciated its high-quality built-in speakers, Apple AirPlay, and Samsung TV Plus support, and perhaps most importantly, its superior gaming performance. The response time alone is also among the fastest we've measured.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is built around a 49-inch OLED panel with a curvature of 1800R. It has a dense resolution that measures in at 5120 x 1440px and a refresh rate that can get as high as 240Hz. This is paired with a short response time of just 0.03ms, making for a noticeably snappy experience.

(Image credit: Future)

It covers 99% of the DCI P3 color gamut and is illuminated by a brightness that can get as high as 250 Nits. There are both HDMI and DisplayPort input options as well as 3 USB ports for connecting peripherals. It features built-in 5W speakers for audio output, eliminating the need for external audio devices.

This is one of the best gaming monitors available on the market right now and definitely worth a close look for any gamer looking to optimize their setup.

