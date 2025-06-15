The enormous 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is under $1K again

If you're looking for the ultimate gaming experience, you'll need the ultimate gaming monitor to go along with it, and the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 might be just that. This gaming display is huge, spanning 49-inches across corner to corner, and features a curved OLED panel. It has a recommended price of $1,799, but it's been hovering around $1,200 lately. It dropped around Memorial Day to a sub $1,000 price, and today we're excited to share that it's back down again to $999 at Amazon.

We really enjoyed our experience with the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 when we reviewed it, giving it a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. While it might not be our favorite gaming monitor, it's definitely high up on the list. If you want to get an idea of what our top recommendations our, check out our list of best gaming monitors .



Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49-Inch Curved Monitor: now $999 at Amazon (was $1,799)

This massive gaming monitor is built around a 49-inch OLED panel with a curvature of 1800R. It has a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 pixels and boasts an impressive refresh rate of 240 Hz. You get both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs to take advantage of.

When we say this gaming monitor is big, we mean it. For perspective, its 49-inch panel has a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 pixels. The screen has a curvature of 1800R which makes it easier to see given its width. The Odyssey OLED G9, as the name suggests, has an OLED panel powered by Samsung's Neo Quantum Processor Pro. The refresh rate can get as low as 0.03 ms while the refresh rate caps out at a pleasingly high 240 Hz.

The OLED panel provides a great range of color support, covering 99% of the DCIe P3 color gamut. This is backed up with a maximum possible brightness of 250 Nits. There are three USB ports to use, along with both HDMI and DisplayPort options for video input. As far as audio support goes, it has 5W speakers integrated for stereo sound output.

We're not sure how long the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor will be available at this price, but you can find it right now over at Amazon for the discounted rate.