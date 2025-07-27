Get AMD's 7800X3D gaming CPU, plus a white Gigabyte B650E Aorus Elite motherboard for $449 at Newegg

Sometimes, one of the best ways to get a good deal on computer hardware is to look for promotional bundles of components. This is especially true when building (or rebuilding) a PC from the ground up. There are plenty of reasons to start over with a new motherboard and CPU—one of the biggest right now being the need to upgrade hardware to run Windows 11 as Windows 10 is closing in on the end of its lifecycle. Whatever the case, if you're a gamer looking for a deal, you should check out this bundle at Newegg that includes the AMD 7800X3D and Gigabyte B650E Aorus Elite X Ice motherboard for just $449—saving over $150 on what these components would cost separately.

While it's no longer cutting-edge, we really enjoyed our experience with the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU when reviewing it, giving it a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. We had very few complaints that are rendered moot by today's discount and the lower price of DDR5 these days.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D has 8 cores and a total of 16 threads. The base speed is 4.2 GHz, but the chip boosts as high as 5.0 GHz with decent cooling. It has support for PCIe 5.0 as well as up to 128 GB of DDR5-5200 on the bundled motherboard via two memory channels.

While we haven't had the opportunity to review this exact motherboard model, but we did review the Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX Ice motherboard and appreciated its performance. That said, it's hard to say exactly how the two compare without getting a close look at the B650E Aorus Elite X ICE. The latter is built around the AMD B650E chipset and can support up to 192GB of DDR5-8000 RAM. It has one PCIe 5.0 x16 slot and two PCIe 3.0 x16 slots. It goes without saying that this board is compatible with the AMD 7 7800X3D chip it's bundled with.

At one point, the AMD 7 7800X3D was our top recommended CPU. Nowadays, it's moved down our CPU hierarchy list a bit, but it still stands out as a remarkable processor — especially with today's discount in mind.

