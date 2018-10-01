CPU Hierarchy 2018: Intel and AMD Processors Ranked

Your CPU has a huge effect on overall performance and, to many, is a computer's most important component. However, when it comes time to buy a desktop processor, you'll find a dizzying morass of model numbers and specs from both Intel and AMD. Which is faster: a Core i7-8700 or a Core i9-7960X. And where does AMD's Ryzen 7 2700X fit in?



To help you pick a processor, we've ranked all the consumer Intel 8th and 7th Gen processors, along with AMD's Ryzen and Ryzen 2 chips. We determined the order based on average gaming performance across our test suite, but we also include an application performance metric in the application score column. We generate this metric via a geometric mean of application performance in compression, decompression, HandBrake, Blender, and the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite. The most powerful chip gets a 100 and all others are scored relative to it. If you want our recommendations, please check out our Best CPUs page.

Intel has its new lineup of 9000-series processors coming to market soon. If the recent leaks and products pages we've found on Amazon are any indication, we'll see these new processors on the totem pole soon. Intel's eight-core 16-thread Core i9-9900K matches the Ryzen 7 lineup core for core, and given Intel's traditional leadership in per-core performance, the company's latest salvo could upset the performance balance, though pricing might be another matter.

We're also testing AMD's Athlon 200GE. This new $55 processor finally brings the goodness of AMD's Zen architecture down to the sub-$100 market to challenge Intel's Pentium lineup. We'll update the hierarchy with the results soon.



Gaming Score

Application Score

CPU

Cores /

Threads

Base /

Boost

TDP

Buy

Intel Core i7-8700K

100

70.4

Coffee Lake

6 / 12

3.7 / 4.7 GHz 95W

Intel Core i7-8700

99.98

61.1

Coffee Lake 6 / 12 3.2 / 4.6 GHz 65W

Intel Core i9-7960X

99.97

96.9

Skylake 16 / 32

2.8 / 4.2 GHz 165W

Intel Core i5-8600K

99.91

56.1

Coffee Lake 6 / 6

3.6 / 4.3 GHz 95W

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

98.2

57.9

Zen+

6 / 12 3.6 / 4.2 GHz 95W

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

97.2

70

Zen+ 8 / 16 3.7 / 4.3 GHz 105W

Intel Core i9-7980XE 97

99.9

Skylake

18 / 36

2.6 / 4.2

165W

Intel Core i9-7900X

96

75

Skylake

10 / 20

3.3 / 4.3 GHz

140W

Intel Core i5-8600

~

~

Coffee Lake

6 / 6

3.1 / 4.3 GHz 65W

Intel Core i7-7700K

96.6

45.4

Kaby Lake

4 / 8

4.2 / 4.5 GHz 91W

Intel Core i5-8500

~

~

Coffee Lake

6 / 6

3.0 / 4.1 GHz 65W

Intel Core i5-8400

95.6

45.8

Coffee Lake 6 / 6 2.8 / 4.0 GHz 65W

AMD Threadripper 2950X (GM)

94

100

Zen +

16 / 32

3.5 / 4.4

180W

Intel Core i7-7820X

93.1

71.7

Skylake 8 / 16

3.6 / 4.3 GHz 140W

Intel Core i3-8350K

93.0

34.3

Coffee Lake 4 / 4

4.0 / - GHz 91W

AMD Ryzen 7 2700

92.9

69

Zen+ 8 / 16 3.2 / 4.1 GHz 65W

AMD Threadripper 1900X (GM)

92.8

60

Zen

8 / 16

3.8 / 4.0 GHz 180W

Intel Core i7-7700

92.7

41.6

Kaby Lake 4 / 8

3.6 / 4.2 GHz 65W

Threadripper 2990WX (GM)

92.4

99.6

Zen+

16 / 32

3.0 / 4.2 GHz

250W

AMD Ryzen 5 2600

91.5

50.6

Zen+ 6 / 12

3.4 / 3.9 GHz 65W

Intel Core i7-7800X

88.7

70

Skylake 6 / 12

3.5 / 4.0 GHz 140W

Intel Core i5-7600K

87.1

40

Kaby Lake 4 / 4

3.8 / 4.2 GHz 91W

AMD Threadripper 1950X (GM)

86.7

88

Zen

16 / 32

3.4 / 4.0 GHz 180W

AMD Threadripper 1920X (GM)

86.4

77.5

Zen

12 / 24

3.5 / 4.0 GHz 180W

AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

86.1

59.2

Zen 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.0 GHz 95W

Intel Core i5-7600

85.9

57

Kaby Lake 4 / 4

3.5 / 4.1 GHz 65W

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X

85.7

55

Zen 8 / 16 3.8 / 3.9 GHz 95W

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

84.8

48

Zen 6 / 12 3.6 / 4.0 GHz 95W

AMD Ryzen 5 1600

82.6

46.5

Zen 6 / 12 3.2 / 3.6 GHz 65W

Intel Core i3-8300

~

~

Coffee Lake

4 / 4

3.7 / - GHz 62W

Intel Core i3-8100

85.7

29.9

Coffee Lake 4 / 4

3.6 / - GHz 65W

Intel Core i5-7500

79.9

32

Kaby Lake 4 / 4

3.4 / 3.8 GHz 65W

Intel Core i5-7400

76.7

30.9

Kaby Lake 4 / 4

3.0 / 3.5 GHz 65W

AMD Ryzen 7 1700

75.9

52

Zen 8 / 16

3.0 / 3.8 GHz 65W

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

75.7

35.4

Zen 4 / 8

3.5 / 3.7 GHz 65W

Intel Core i3-7350K

74.2

24

Kaby Lake 2 / 4

4.2 / - GHz 60W

AMD Ryzen 5 2400G

72.0

34.2

Zen+ 4 / 8

3.6 / 3.9 GHz 65W

Intel Core i3-7300

69.8

23.3

Kaby Lake 2 / 4

4.0 / - GHz 51W

Intel Core i3-7100

67.5

22

Kaby Lake 2 / 4

3.9 / - GHz 51W

AMD Ryzen 5 1400

67.4

31.8

Zen 4 / 8

3.2 / 3.4 GHz 65W

AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

66.7

26.4

Zen 4 / 4

3.5 / 3.7 GHz 65W

AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

65.5

26.3

Zen+ 4 / 4

3.5 / 3.7 GHz 65W

Intel Pentium G4620

65.0

18.2

Kaby Lake 2 / 4

3.7 / - GHz 54W

Intel Pentium G4560

61.5

17.5

Kaby Lake 2 / 4

3.5 / - GHz 54W

AMD Ryzen 3 1200

61.1

22.7

Zen 4 / 4

3.1 / 3.2 GHz 65W



You may be surprised to find that some less-expensive chips ranked above their upscale siblings. For example, the Ryzen 5 2600X comes out ahead of the Ryzen 7 2700X on this list, because it offers better sustained performance, which was enough to help it do better on the overall suite of tests. However, depending on the application, you may see stronger results from the higher-end chip.

How We Tested

Unfortunately, the Spectre and Meltdown patches found us updating our testing image after the Ryzen 2000-series launch, which has left us with two distinct groups of test results. We have numerous entries in both databases, but neither is entirely complete (yet). As such, we've combined the test pools based upon relative results to the leading processors.

The numbers above represent gaming performance using eight game titles. We're using a geometric mean of the 99th percentile frame rate data, which we convert to an FPS metric, as our overall measure of gaming performance over the entirety of our gaming test suite. We used the Nvidia GTX 1080 GPU for our tests at HD resolution.

We compare a geometric mean of application performance in compression, decompression, HandBrake, Blender, and the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite to generate an application performance score.

We have also included several newer processors that we haven't tested yet, but we've assigned them basic positions in our hierarchy based on their capabilities. Naturally, this list will grow as we add more processors.

Test System & Configuration



Test System

Hardware



AMD Socket AM4 (400-Series)

AMD Ryzen 2000-series processors

MSI X470 Gaming M7 AC

2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2933



Intel LGA 1151 (Z370):

Intel Coffee Lake processors

MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC

2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2400, DDR4-2667

AMD Socket AM4 (300-Series)

Ryzen 1000-series processors

MSI X370 Xpower Gaming Titanium

2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2667 Intel LGA 1151 (Z270)

Intel Kaby Lake processors

MSI Z270 Gaming M7

2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2400 Intel LGA 2066 Intel Skylake processors

MSI X299 Gaming Pro Carbon AC

4x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2666 All

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FE

1TB Samsung PM863

SilverStone ST1500-TI, 1500W

Windows 10 Creators Update Version 1703 - All Spectre and Meltdown mitigations

Cooling

Corsair H115i



Legacy Desktop Processor Hierarchy

Recognizing that a lot of older platforms are going to be paired with graphics subsystems multiple generations old, we wanted to define the top of our range to encourage balance between host processing and complementary GPUs. At this point, anyone with a Sandy Bridge-based Core i7 would realize a gain from stepping up to Coffee Lake or Kaby Lake, for example. And putting AMD's top FX CPUs next to a handful of Core i7s and those older Core i5s represents an upgrade to their status.

Currently, our hierarchy consists of 13 total tiers. The bottom half of the chart is largely outdated; you'll notice those CPUs dragging down performance in the latest games, regardless of the graphics card installed in your PC. If you own a CPU in that range, an upgrade could really take your experience to another level.

Really, it's the top five tiers or so that remain viable. And in that top half of the chart, an upgrade is typically worthwhile if it's a least a couple of tiers higher. Otherwise, there's just not enough improvement to warrant the expense of a fresh CPU, motherboard and memory (not to mention the graphics card and storage solution you'd be considering as well).