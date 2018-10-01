CPU Hierarchy 2018: Intel and AMD Processors Ranked

Your CPU has a huge effect on overall performance and, to many, is a computer's most important component. However, when it comes time to buy a desktop processor, you'll find a dizzying morass of model numbers and specs from both Intel and AMD. Which is faster: a Core i7-8700 or a Core i9-7960X. And where does AMD's Ryzen 7 2700X fit in?
To help you pick a processor, we've ranked all the consumer Intel 8th and 7th Gen processors, along with AMD's Ryzen and Ryzen 2 chips. We determined the order based on average gaming performance across our test suite, but we also include an application performance metric in the application score column. We generate this metric via a geometric mean of application performance in compression, decompression, HandBrake, Blender, and the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite. The most powerful chip gets a 100 and all others are scored relative to it. If you want our recommendations, please check out our Best CPUs page.
Intel has its new lineup of 9000-series processors coming to market soon. If the recent leaks and products pages we've found on Amazon are any indication, we'll see these new processors on the totem pole soon. Intel's eight-core 16-thread Core i9-9900K matches the Ryzen 7 lineup core for core, and given Intel's traditional leadership in per-core performance, the company's latest salvo could upset the performance balance, though pricing might be another matter.
We're also testing AMD's Athlon 200GE. This new $55 processor finally brings the goodness of AMD's Zen architecture down to the sub-$100 market to challenge Intel's Pentium lineup. We'll update the hierarchy with the results soon.
|Gaming Score
|Application Score
|CPU
|Cores /
Threads
|Base /
Boost
|TDP
|Buy
|Intel Core i7-8700K
|100
|70.4
|Coffee Lake
|6 / 12
|3.7 / 4.7 GHz
|95W
|$379Amazon
|Intel Core i7-8700
|99.98
|61.1
|Coffee Lake
|6 / 12
|3.2 / 4.6 GHz
|65W
|$379Amazon
|Intel Core i9-7960X
|99.97
|96.9
|Skylake
|16 / 32
|2.8 / 4.2 GHz
|165W
|$1,695.68Newegg
|Intel Core i5-8600K
|99.91
|56.1
|Coffee Lake
|6 / 6
|3.6 / 4.3 GHz
|95W
|$279.99Newegg
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
|98.2
|57.9
|Zen+
|6 / 12
|3.6 / 4.2 GHz
|95W
|$229.99Amazon
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
|97.2
|70
|Zen+
|8 / 16
|3.7 / 4.3 GHz
|105W
|$329.99Newegg
|Intel Core i9-7980XE
|97
|99.9
|Skylake
|18 / 36
|2.6 / 4.2
|165W
|$1,958.98Amazon
|Intel Core i9-7900X
|96
|75
|Skylake
|10 / 20
|3.3 / 4.3 GHz
|140W
|$1,055Newegg
|Intel Core i5-8600
|~
|~
|Coffee Lake
|6 / 6
|3.1 / 4.3 GHz
|65W
|$279.99Newegg
|Intel Core i7-7700K
|96.6
|45.4
|Kaby Lake
|4 / 8
|4.2 / 4.5 GHz
|91W
|$350Amazon
|Intel Core i5-8500
|~
|~
|Coffee Lake
|6 / 6
|3.0 / 4.1 GHz
|65W
|$202Amazon
|Intel Core i5-8400
|95.6
|45.8
|Coffee Lake
|6 / 6
|2.8 / 4.0 GHz
|65W
|$198.29Newegg
|AMD Threadripper 2950X (GM)
|94
|100
|Zen +
|16 / 32
|3.5 / 4.4
|180W
|$899Amazon
|Intel Core i7-7820X
|93.1
|71.7
|Skylake
|8 / 16
|3.6 / 4.3 GHz
|140W
|$599.00Amazon
|Intel Core i3-8350K
|93.0
|34.3
|Coffee Lake
|4 / 4
|4.0 / - GHz
|91W
|$179.99Amazon
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700
|92.9
|69
|Zen+
|8 / 16
|3.2 / 4.1 GHz
|65W
|$289Amazon
|AMD Threadripper 1900X (GM)
|92.8
|60
|Zen
|8 / 16
|3.8 / 4.0 GHz
|180W
|$316Amazon
|Intel Core i7-7700
|92.7
|41.6
|Kaby Lake
|4 / 8
|3.6 / 4.2 GHz
|65W
|$298.99Amazon
|Threadripper 2990WX (GM)
|92.4
|99.6
|Zen+
|16 / 32
|3.0 / 4.2 GHz
|250W
|$1,749Amazon
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600
|91.5
|50.6
|Zen+
|6 / 12
|3.4 / 3.9 GHz
|65W
|$189.99Newegg
|Intel Core i7-7800X
|88.7
|70
|Skylake
|6 / 12
|3.5 / 4.0 GHz
|140W
|$389.99Newegg
|Intel Core i5-7600K
|87.1
|40
|Kaby Lake
|4 / 4
|3.8 / 4.2 GHz
|91W
|$239.99Newegg
|AMD Threadripper 1950X (GM)
|86.7
|88
|Zen
|16 / 32
|3.4 / 4.0 GHz
|180W
|$949.99Newegg
|AMD Threadripper 1920X (GM)
|86.4
|77.5
|Zen
|12 / 24
|3.5 / 4.0 GHz
|180W
|$529.99Amazon
|AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
|86.1
|59.2
|Zen
|8 / 16
|3.6 / 4.0 GHz
|95W
|$349.99Amazon
|Intel Core i5-7600
|85.9
|57
|Kaby Lake
|4 / 4
|3.5 / 4.1 GHz
|65W
|$229.99Amazon
|AMD Ryzen 7 1700X
|85.7
|55
|Zen
|8 / 16
|3.8 / 3.9 GHz
|95W
|$348Amazon
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
|84.8
|48
|Zen
|6 / 12
|3.6 / 4.0 GHz
|95W
|$219.99Newegg
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600
|82.6
|46.5
|Zen
|6 / 12
|3.2 / 3.6 GHz
|65W
|$199.99Amazon
|Intel Core i3-8300
|~
|~
|Coffee Lake
|4 / 4
|3.7 / - GHz
|62W
|$147Amazon
|Intel Core i3-8100
|85.7
|29.9
|Coffee Lake
|4 / 4
|3.6 / - GHz
|65W
|$129.99Newegg
|Intel Core i5-7500
|79.9
|32
|Kaby Lake
|4 / 4
|3.4 / 3.8 GHz
|65W
|$194.99Amazon
|Intel Core i5-7400
|76.7
|30.9
|Kaby Lake
|4 / 4
|3.0 / 3.5 GHz
|65W
|$189.99Newegg
|AMD Ryzen 7 1700
|75.9
|52
|Zen
|8 / 16
|3.0 / 3.8 GHz
|65W
|$294.99Newegg
|AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
|75.7
|35.4
|Zen
|4 / 8
|3.5 / 3.7 GHz
|65W
|$189.99Newegg
|Intel Core i3-7350K
|74.2
|24
|Kaby Lake
|2 / 4
|4.2 / - GHz
|60W
|$179.99Newegg
|AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
|72.0
|34.2
|Zen+
|4 / 8
|3.6 / 3.9 GHz
|65W
|$169.99Newegg
|Intel Core i3-7300
|69.8
|23.3
|Kaby Lake
|2 / 4
|4.0 / - GHz
|51W
|$139.99Amazon
|Intel Core i3-7100
|67.5
|22
|Kaby Lake
|2 / 4
|3.9 / - GHz
|51W
|$114.99Amazon
|AMD Ryzen 5 1400
|67.4
|31.8
|Zen
|4 / 8
|3.2 / 3.4 GHz
|65W
|-
|AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
|66.7
|26.4
|Zen
|4 / 4
|3.5 / 3.7 GHz
|65W
|$129Amazon
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
|65.5
|26.3
|Zen+
|4 / 4
|3.5 / 3.7 GHz
|65W
|$99.00Newegg
|Intel Pentium G4620
|65.0
|18.2
|Kaby Lake
|2 / 4
|3.7 / - GHz
|54W
|$92.90Newegg
|Intel Pentium G4560
|61.5
|17.5
|Kaby Lake
|2 / 4
|3.5 / - GHz
|54W
|$64.99Newegg
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200
|61.1
|22.7
|Zen
|4 / 4
|3.1 / 3.2 GHz
|65W
|$99.99Amazon
You may be surprised to find that some less-expensive chips ranked above their upscale siblings. For example, the Ryzen 5 2600X comes out ahead of the Ryzen 7 2700X on this list, because it offers better sustained performance, which was enough to help it do better on the overall suite of tests. However, depending on the application, you may see stronger results from the higher-end chip.
How We Tested
Unfortunately, the Spectre and Meltdown patches found us updating our testing image after the Ryzen 2000-series launch, which has left us with two distinct groups of test results. We have numerous entries in both databases, but neither is entirely complete (yet). As such, we've combined the test pools based upon relative results to the leading processors.
The numbers above represent gaming performance using eight game titles. We're using a geometric mean of the 99th percentile frame rate data, which we convert to an FPS metric, as our overall measure of gaming performance over the entirety of our gaming test suite. We used the Nvidia GTX 1080 GPU for our tests at HD resolution.
We compare a geometric mean of application performance in compression, decompression, HandBrake, Blender, and the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite to generate an application performance score.
We have also included several newer processors that we haven't tested yet, but we've assigned them basic positions in our hierarchy based on their capabilities. Naturally, this list will grow as we add more processors.
Test System & Configuration
|Test System
|Hardware
AMD Socket AM4 (400-Series)
AMD Ryzen 2000-series processors
MSI X470 Gaming M7 AC
2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2933
Intel LGA 1151 (Z370):
Intel Coffee Lake processors
MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC
2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2400, DDR4-2667
AMD Socket AM4 (300-Series)
Intel LGA 1151 (Z270)
Intel LGA 2066
Intel Skylake processors
EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FE
1TB Samsung PM863
SilverStone ST1500-TI, 1500W
Windows 10 Creators Update Version 1703 - All Spectre and Meltdown mitigations
|Cooling
|Corsair H115i
Legacy Desktop Processor Hierarchy
Recognizing that a lot of older platforms are going to be paired with graphics subsystems multiple generations old, we wanted to define the top of our range to encourage balance between host processing and complementary GPUs. At this point, anyone with a Sandy Bridge-based Core i7 would realize a gain from stepping up to Coffee Lake or Kaby Lake, for example. And putting AMD's top FX CPUs next to a handful of Core i7s and those older Core i5s represents an upgrade to their status.
Currently, our hierarchy consists of 13 total tiers. The bottom half of the chart is largely outdated; you'll notice those CPUs dragging down performance in the latest games, regardless of the graphics card installed in your PC. If you own a CPU in that range, an upgrade could really take your experience to another level.
Really, it's the top five tiers or so that remain viable. And in that top half of the chart, an upgrade is typically worthwhile if it's a least a couple of tiers higher. Otherwise, there's just not enough improvement to warrant the expense of a fresh CPU, motherboard and memory (not to mention the graphics card and storage solution you'd be considering as well).