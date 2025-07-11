Samsung's sweet spot Odyssey G6 QD-OLED is just $549 right now — That's $250 off this 27-inch QHD 240 Hz gaming monitor before Prime Day ends

Samsung's 27-inch QHD 240 Hz OLED gaming monitor, the Odyssey OLED G6 (G61SD) is 31% off for Prime Day. This appealing entry into the world of rapid-response eye-pleasing OLED displays is now just $549, reduced from an MSRP of $799. We also spotted that the 360 Hz version of this monitor has been reduced to $649 from $899, which could future-proof your thirst for Hertz.

In addition to their famously dense blacks, OLED displays can be a fantastic choice for gamers, with response times that put the best IPS displays to shame. In the case of the Odyssey G6 QD-OLED models, on offer during Prime Day, we'd like to highlight the wide color gamut, spectacular contrast, and vivid imagery, with the 0.03ms response time of the panels used.

Remember, these 1440p OLED monitors are no slouches in the refresh rates stakes, either. The Odyssey G6 can currently be had with either a 240 Hz panel at $549 or a faster 360 Hz panel for $649.

Save 28% Samsung 27” Odyssey OLED G60SD 360 Hz: was $899 now $649 at Amazon For a faster refresh option, get this 27-inch OLED monitor for just $649 with 1440p resolution and a 360 Hz refresh rate. Supports FreeSync Premium Pro from AMD and has a more premium metal finish, as well as a matte display.

We reckon that the Samsung Odyssey G6 series presents a good entry level to the world of OLED gaming monitors. Furthermore, this 27-inch diagonal with 2,560 x 1,440 pixels (also commonly referred to as 1440p or QHD resolution) is generally regarded to be the sweet spot, delivering 110 pixels per inch.

With FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync Compatible certifications, you should enjoy smooth gaming using the most popular Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technologies.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 27" Odyssey OLED G61SD 27" Odyssey OLED G60SD Panel Tech QD-OLED QD-OLED Size 27" 27" Resolution QHD (2,560 x 1,440) QHD (2,560 x 1,440) Refresh Rate 240 Hz 360 Hz Ppi 110 110 Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.0 hub HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.0 hub Cables Included Power Cable, DP Power Cable, HDMI, DP, USB Sale Price $549 $649

Picking through the specs that are shared by Amazon, it is hinted that the 360 Hz version of this monitor can connect to devices via USB. However, there is no difference in this respect between the Odyssey G60SD and G61SD - neither offers USB monitor connections, but both have a USB hub built in.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Other important points to note are that these monitors don't have speakers, but they do have a 3.5mm audio out. Samsung highlights the OLED panel protection features to mitigate the chances of burn-in. It also features a screen-side dynamic cooling system in order to reduce such undesirable screen issues.

Whichever model you buy, you will get a decent matching stand which is adjustable for 120mm height, tilt, swivel, and pivoting. There is also the option to VESA 100x100 mount these displays.

