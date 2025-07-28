Charge all the things for over 50% off with this superb deal on Sabrent's LCD screen-equipped 252W 8-port USB charger

If there's one thing I'm always seem to be running out of, it's available USB ports, and primarily, ports with the correct power requirements for speedily charging my gadgets. How many times have you plugged something via USB to your laptop, and it's taken an eternity to charge, but you could have done it faster with a mains charger, but you only have a single port? I have large battery packs that can fast-charge over USB Type-C with 100W throughput and be filled up in next to no time, and then enable me to take my laptop and devices on the move and have ample power for the day. But I used to only have one or two of these ports before getting my hands on a decent multi-port charger.

You can get a bunch of extra USB charging ports in today's deal at Amazon, where the Sabrent 8-port 252W USB charger is now $84.15, reduced from its original list price of $169.99. A combination of a price cut to $99.99 and an additional clipped coupon for a 15% discount brings this charger to the $84.15 deal. Saving more than 50% from the original MSRP.

The Sabrent charger is fast and powerful, and can charge multiple devices with its compact 8-port layout, delivering up to 252W total output. The unit features a bright LCD color screen for real-time monitoring of your device's charging. Keep an eye on the voltage and amperage being used on each individual port and make sure your device is charging efficiently.

Save $85 Sabrent 8-Port USB 252W Charger : was $169 now $84 at Amazon With the ever-growing number of wireless devices in the average household, there's always a need for adequate charging. This Sabrent 8-port charger has plenty of ports for both USB Type-A and Type-C, with different power profiles for new and older devices. This charger supports fast charging and power protection.

With 8 ports - 4x USB Type-A and 4x USB Type-C, there is plenty of room for charging multiple devices at once. The USB Type-C ports support fast charging, with each port providing up to 100W individually or up to 125W per pair. Multiple voltages are supported (5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A) to efficiently charge power-hungry devices like laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The USB Type-A charging ports each offer up to 18W or 36W per pair and support 5V/3A, 9V/2A, and 12V/1.5A.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.