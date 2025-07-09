Samsung's premium Odyssey G8 QD-OLED is just $899 right now — Get 4K 240Hz performance for 31% less, $400 off

Samsung's ultra high-end Odyssey G8 (G81SF) 27" 240Hz QD-OLED is 31% off for Prime Day, bringing a class-leading gaming experience down to $899.99 (was originally $1,299.99).

The G81SF is one of Samsung's latest QD-OLED gaming monitors to reach the market. The panel takes on the same specs as other class-leading 4k OLED panels, featuring a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time in a 27" form factor. It also boasts HDR10+ and VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black support. The display sports two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort connector, and features a USB hub with two downstream Type-A ports.

The display's main highlights are its anti-glare screen coating and advanced anti-burn-in technologies, which separate it from other 4K 240Hz QD-OLED monitors on the market. The G81SF features a glare-free coating that is reportedly 54% less glossy than conventional anti-reflective film. Samsung has paired the display with four methods of reducing burn-in under its OLED Safeguard+ technology. One of these methods is a pulsating heatpipe system located behind the OLED display, which allegedly diffuses heat five times faster than graphite. The other three methods involve brightness dimming features that reduce brightness depending on the display's environment.

We have not reviewed the G81SF specifically, but we have reviewed competing 4K 240Hz 27" monitors with the same Samsung QD-OLED panel. The Alienware AW2725Q is one such display, and we praised it for its excellent out-of-the-box color accuracy and excellent HDR performance. Gaming performance was superb with just 18ms of total input lag, not to mention the class-leading response time and image fidelity OLED technology brings to the table. You can expect similar performance from any OLED monitor, especially a top of line model from Samsung.

The G81SF will inevitably have different tuning, but you can expect Samsung's equivalent to have the same great image quality and responsiveness.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At $899.99, the Samsung G8 Odyssey G81SF is one of the cheaper 27" 4K QD-OLED monitors on the market. Cheaper models exist, such as the Alienware AW2725Q, but the G8 Odyssey stands apart for the aforementioned burn-in and anti-glare technologies it brings to the table.

