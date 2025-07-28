Apple's M4 Macbook Air plunges to its lowest ever price in the ultimate back to school deal — Amazon's $799 price tag trounces Apple's official deal program

If you're in the market for the ultimate back-to-school laptop, then this Amazon MacBook Air deal might just be the best one we've seen yet. Right now, you can score Apple's latest and greatest M4 MacBook Air for just $799, a full $200 less than its MSRP and the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model.

If portability is less of a concern or you'd like a much larger screen, the 15-inch MacBook Air is an equally discounted $999, $200 off the $1,199 MSRP, another all-time low price.

Unveiled in March 2025, the M4 MacBook Air is Apple's best-ever thin and light MacBook. When it comes to efficiency, the M4 chip is pretty much unrivalled, delivering industry-leading battery life and excellent performance. They're also incredibly stylish, with striking looks and an aluminum design to make you the envy of the entire college campus.

Apple hosts its own Back to School promotion every summer, and it's famous for generally not being very good. Don't get me wrong, if you're a student who wanders into your local Apple store to buy a Mac, being told you can have a free pair of AirPods for absolutely nothing is great news. However, you'll only ever pay Apple's student prices, $100 more than any of the above savings at any given price point.

So if you want to actually save money when you buy a MacBook this summer, Amazon, not Apple, is the place to be.

Aside from the nifty M4 and other internals, across the M4 MacBook Air range, you'll get a 12MP camera for Facetiming friends and relatives, or joining online classes, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports for connecting external monitors or hard drives.

You'll find these knockout prices on all four M4 MacBook Air colors, namely Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, and Starlight.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.