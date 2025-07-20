The Samsung Odyssey G5 34-inch gaming monitor is now $279 at Amazon — 165 Hz monitor just dollars away from an all-time low

Right now, at Amazon, you can pick up the Samsung Odyssey G5 34-inch curved gaming monitor for one of its best prices to date. The Samsung LC34G55TWWNXZA has an MSRP of around $399, but today it's discounted to $279. This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for the Samsung Odyssey G5 34-inch gaming monitor since it first debuted.

As far as gaming monitors in this price range go, you definitely have quite a bit to get excited about here. This edition of the Samsung Odyssey G5 is sizable, spanning 34 inches diagonally across. That's definitely not the biggest monitor on the market, but it's plenty for most users and is even more immersive thanks to its 1000R curved design. This screen is also AMD FreeSync Premium certified, offering snappy performance optimized for gamers.

Save 30% Samsung Odyssey G5 34 inch curved gaming monitor: was $399 now $279 at Amazon This gaming monitor is living large, measuring in at 34 inches across with a WQHD resolution to back it up. It has an immersive, curved design paired with high-quality specs that make it more than suitable for your average gamer. For example, the refresh rate can get as high as 165 Hz. You also have multiple input options, including both HDMI and DisplayPort.

When it comes to gaming monitors, bigger isn't always better, but sometimes it can be quite a delightful upgrade. This monitor isn't the biggest on the market by any means, but it's definitely larger than average, measuring in at 34 inches. Big screens can be more immersive, and this is only intensified by its curved design. The Samsung Odyssey G5 is built around a VA panel with a curvature of 1000R. It has a refresh rate that can get as high as 165 Hz and a response time of just 1ms.

The screen's max brightness is 250 nits which is rather pedestrian, but it supports HDR10 which hopefully give the display more pop. It has no integrated speakers, but there is a 3.5mm audio jack available for connecting external audio peripherals. For video input, users get both HDMI and Display Port inputs to choose from.

Unfortunately, we haven't had the opportunity to review this exact model for ourselves yet, but we've had monitors from the Samsung Odyssey line on our best gaming monitors list in the past. Overall, this is a great deal on a high-quality gaming monitor that's absolutely worth a closer look.

