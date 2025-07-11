Apple's MacBook Air with M1 is at an all-time low price — just $599 at Walmart

The MacBook Air with M1 has been available for a while for $649 at Walmart, but in competition with Amazon Prime Day, the megastore has dropped the price to just $599.

Launched in 2020, the MacBook Air with M1 may feel somewhat dated, especially since Apple has since released the M4. However, the M1 chip remains quite powerful for everyday users, and its efficiency is still impressive among modern mobile processors. The battery life on the MacBook Air M1 is excellent; the laptop ran for over 16 hours on our battery test.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $649 now $599 at Walmart All-time low The MacBook Air M1 is equipped with a 13.3-inch Retina display, boasting a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. The device is powered by the M1 chip, complemented by 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

As Apple's first custom chip, the M1 includes an eight-core CPU, a seven-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. Even by current standards, it manages light to moderate tasks well. Some productivity tasks may be feasible, but performance will depend on the level of demand in the workload.

In addition to the M1 chip, the MacBook Air features 8GB of RAM and a 256GB fast SSD. While this may not suffice for intensive tasks, it is adequate for everyday use.

The MacBook Air M1 is a portable device with excellent battery life, making it great for travelers. Its 13.3-inch Retina display has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a peak brightness of 400 nits. It's well-suited for on-the-go work, and the backlit keyboard is essential for working in low-light situations.

All three colors—gold, silver, and space gray—are available. Act fast, as Walmart is the only retailer selling this laptop, and this sale seems priced to move systems.

