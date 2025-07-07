Where to buy Nintendo's Switch 2 games console during Amazon Prime Day 2025

Deals
By published

It's Amazon Prime Day week, will there be a chance for Nintendo fans to pick up a Switch 2 in the US and the UK?

Nintendo Switch 2
(Image credit: Nintendo)
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 playing Mario Kart World

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

  1. US Stock and Retailers
  2. UK Stock and Retailers

The Nintendo Switch 2 is out, and if you want to have one in your hands, then hopefully you've got some patience, as stock supplies are fluctuating constantly as stores struggle to keep up with the demand for Nintendo's latest gaming phenomenon. Although it's Amazon Prime Day week, you aren't going to see any discounts on the console, but there might be some deals on accessories.

The Switch 2 is bigger and better than the original Switch in a few ways. Not only is it physically larger than the original Switch, with bigger Joy-Cons, but it also has a new dock and redesigned kickstand. You might also want to look at where you can buy a microSD Express memory card for extra storage if the 256GB internal storage of the Switch 2 is inadequate for installing all your favorite games.

The Nintendo Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch screen and measures 13.9 mm thick. Its display has a 1080p resolution, up from the original Switch's 720p. When combined with the dock, the Switch 2 has the potential to play compatible games up to 4K. Without the dock, the Switch 2's LCD screen can go up to 120 frames per second and have HDR, depending on the software.

You can currently pick up the console separately or in bundle deals that include the Mario Kart game or bundled peripherals. Check back regularly as we update this page with up-to-date pricing and stock alerts.

Where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US during Prime Day 2025

Recent updates

Availability is scarce, with restocks selling out almost immediately. Keep checking back regularly to be in with the best chance of grabbing a new console. Last checked July 07, 2025.

Antonline

Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at antonline

The standalone console is listed as unavailable for purchase at Antonline. We do know that Antonline has been having regular restocks and staggered releases. Check back for updates.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart: $499 at antonline

The Switch 2 console plus Mario Kart World bundle is listed as unavailable for purchase at Antonline. We do know that Antonline has been having regular restocks and staggered releases. Check back for updates.

View Deal

Walmart

Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Walmart

The standalone console is currently out of stock at Walmart, with more stock coming soon.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart: $749 at Walmart

The Switch 2 console plus Mario Kart game is currently out of stock at Walmart. Not sure what's going on with the massive price hike on this bundle, but do not buy it at this price if it comes back in stock. It should only be $499.

View Deal

GameStop

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart: $499 at GameStop

The Switch 2 console plus Mario Kart game is at GameStop. Use the store locator for availability.

View Deal

Newegg

Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Newegg

The standalone console is currently out of stock at Newegg.


View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart: $499 at Newegg

The Switch 2 console plus Mario Kart game is currently out of stock at Newegg.

View Deal

Best Buy

Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Best Buy

The Switch 2 console is only available in-store at Best Buy. Check with your local store for details.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart: $714 at Best Buy

The Switch 2 console plus Mario Kart game is only available in-store at Best Buy. Check with your local store for details.

View Deal

Target

Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Target

Check the store locator for current stock levels

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart: $499 at Target

Check the store locator for current stock levels.

View Deal

Where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK during Prime Day 2025

Recent updates

There is a large selection of retailers in the UK selling the new Nintendo Switch handheld gaming console. Stores are struggling to keep up stock levels to compete with demand. There are consoles available at ShopTo, Very, and Argos currently. Check back regularly for the latest updates to prices and stock levels. Last checked July 07, 2025.

Argos

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart: £429 at Argos

Currently available at Argos, the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World game is yours for the princely sum of £429.

View Deal

Very

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: £429 at very.co.uk

There is stock of Switch 2 consoles available at Very. No singular consoles, though. The deals include bundled accessories for a slightly higher price.

View Deal

Smyths Toys

Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at smythstoys.com

There is currently no stock of Switch 2 consoles available for delivery at Smyths Toys online storefront, but there are some available consoles available for click-and-collect in-store. Check your local store for stock availability.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart: £429 at smythstoys.com

There is currently no stock of Switch 2 consoles available for delivery at Smyths Toys online storefront, but there are some available consoles available for click-and-collect in-store. Check your local store for stock availability.

View Deal

Amazon

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart: £395 at Amazon

There is currently no stock of Switch 2 consoles available at Amazon directly from the retailer. Beware third-party sellers out to make a cheap buck. Always check the seller!

View Deal

Nintendo Store

Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at My Nintendo Store UK

You may find better luck buying directly from the Nintendo Store, but you have to have an account and log in to see stock levels and a purchase button.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart: £429 at My Nintendo Store UK

Buying directly from the Nintendo Store might offer you the best chance of getting your hands on one of these much-sought-after game consoles.

View Deal

ShopTo

Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at ShopTo.Net

Nintendo Switch 2: at ShopTo for £395

A popular destination for buying the latest games and hardware, ShopTo, unfortunately, doesn't have any single Switch 2s in stock, but you can backorder them and receive a Switch 2 immediately as they come back into stock.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart: £429 at ShopTo.Net

Hurry, there is now some limited stock of the Switch 2 + Mario Kart bundle in stock.

View Deal

GAME

Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at GAME UK

GAME currently lists no Switch 2 consoles for sale.

View Deal

Currys

Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at Currys

There is a wide selection of consoles and console bundle deals available at Currys, starting from £395 up to £544. Currently, all bundles seem to have sold out, but new stock is on the way, so check back frequently.

View Deal
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.