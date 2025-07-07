Where to buy Nintendo's Switch 2 games console during Amazon Prime Day 2025
It's Amazon Prime Day week, will there be a chance for Nintendo fans to pick up a Switch 2 in the US and the UK?
The Nintendo Switch 2 is out, and if you want to have one in your hands, then hopefully you've got some patience, as stock supplies are fluctuating constantly as stores struggle to keep up with the demand for Nintendo's latest gaming phenomenon. Although it's Amazon Prime Day week, you aren't going to see any discounts on the console, but there might be some deals on accessories.
The Switch 2 is bigger and better than the original Switch in a few ways. Not only is it physically larger than the original Switch, with bigger Joy-Cons, but it also has a new dock and redesigned kickstand. You might also want to look at where you can buy a microSD Express memory card for extra storage if the 256GB internal storage of the Switch 2 is inadequate for installing all your favorite games.
The Nintendo Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch screen and measures 13.9 mm thick. Its display has a 1080p resolution, up from the original Switch's 720p. When combined with the dock, the Switch 2 has the potential to play compatible games up to 4K. Without the dock, the Switch 2's LCD screen can go up to 120 frames per second and have HDR, depending on the software.
You can currently pick up the console separately or in bundle deals that include the Mario Kart game or bundled peripherals. Check back regularly as we update this page with up-to-date pricing and stock alerts.
Where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US during Prime Day 2025
Availability is scarce, with restocks selling out almost immediately. Keep checking back regularly to be in with the best chance of grabbing a new console. Last checked July 07, 2025.
Antonline
The standalone console is listed as unavailable for purchase at Antonline. We do know that Antonline has been having regular restocks and staggered releases. Check back for updates.
The Switch 2 console plus Mario Kart World bundle is listed as unavailable for purchase at Antonline. We do know that Antonline has been having regular restocks and staggered releases. Check back for updates.
Walmart
The standalone console is currently out of stock at Walmart, with more stock coming soon.
The Switch 2 console plus Mario Kart game is currently out of stock at Walmart. Not sure what's going on with the massive price hike on this bundle, but do not buy it at this price if it comes back in stock. It should only be $499.
GameStop
The Switch 2 console plus Mario Kart game is at GameStop. Use the store locator for availability.
Newegg
The standalone console is currently out of stock at Newegg.
The Switch 2 console plus Mario Kart game is currently out of stock at Newegg.
Best Buy
The Switch 2 console is only available in-store at Best Buy. Check with your local store for details.
The Switch 2 console plus Mario Kart game is only available in-store at Best Buy. Check with your local store for details.
Target
Check the store locator for current stock levels
Check the store locator for current stock levels.
Where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK during Prime Day 2025
There is a large selection of retailers in the UK selling the new Nintendo Switch handheld gaming console. Stores are struggling to keep up stock levels to compete with demand. There are consoles available at ShopTo, Very, and Argos currently. Check back regularly for the latest updates to prices and stock levels. Last checked July 07, 2025.
Argos
Currently available at Argos, the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World game is yours for the princely sum of £429.
Very
There is stock of Switch 2 consoles available at Very. No singular consoles, though. The deals include bundled accessories for a slightly higher price.
Smyths Toys
There is currently no stock of Switch 2 consoles available for delivery at Smyths Toys online storefront, but there are some available consoles available for click-and-collect in-store. Check your local store for stock availability.
Amazon
There is currently no stock of Switch 2 consoles available at Amazon directly from the retailer. Beware third-party sellers out to make a cheap buck. Always check the seller!
Nintendo Store
You may find better luck buying directly from the Nintendo Store, but you have to have an account and log in to see stock levels and a purchase button.
Buying directly from the Nintendo Store might offer you the best chance of getting your hands on one of these much-sought-after game consoles.
ShopTo
Nintendo Switch 2: at ShopTo for £395
A popular destination for buying the latest games and hardware, ShopTo, unfortunately, doesn't have any single Switch 2s in stock, but you can backorder them and receive a Switch 2 immediately as they come back into stock.
Hurry, there is now some limited stock of the Switch 2 + Mario Kart bundle in stock.
GAME
GAME currently lists no Switch 2 consoles for sale.
Currys
There is a wide selection of consoles and console bundle deals available at Currys, starting from £395 up to £544. Currently, all bundles seem to have sold out, but new stock is on the way, so check back frequently.
