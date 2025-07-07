Where to buy Nintendo's Switch 2 games console during Amazon Prime Day 2025

The Nintendo Switch 2 is out, and if you want to have one in your hands, then hopefully you've got some patience, as stock supplies are fluctuating constantly as stores struggle to keep up with the demand for Nintendo's latest gaming phenomenon. Although it's Amazon Prime Day week, you aren't going to see any discounts on the console, but there might be some deals on accessories.

The Switch 2 is bigger and better than the original Switch in a few ways. Not only is it physically larger than the original Switch, with bigger Joy-Cons, but it also has a new dock and redesigned kickstand. You might also want to look at where you can buy a microSD Express memory card for extra storage if the 256GB internal storage of the Switch 2 is inadequate for installing all your favorite games.

The Nintendo Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch screen and measures 13.9 mm thick. Its display has a 1080p resolution, up from the original Switch's 720p. When combined with the dock, the Switch 2 has the potential to play compatible games up to 4K. Without the dock, the Switch 2's LCD screen can go up to 120 frames per second and have HDR, depending on the software.

You can currently pick up the console separately or in bundle deals that include the Mario Kart game or bundled peripherals. Check back regularly as we update this page with up-to-date pricing and stock alerts.

Where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US during Prime Day 2025

Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at antonline The standalone console is listed as unavailable for purchase at Antonline. We do know that Antonline has been having regular restocks and staggered releases. Check back for updates.



Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart: $499 at antonline The Switch 2 console plus Mario Kart World bundle is listed as unavailable for purchase at Antonline. We do know that Antonline has been having regular restocks and staggered releases. Check back for updates.

Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Walmart The standalone console is currently out of stock at Walmart, with more stock coming soon.



Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart: $749 at Walmart The Switch 2 console plus Mario Kart game is currently out of stock at Walmart. Not sure what's going on with the massive price hike on this bundle, but do not buy it at this price if it comes back in stock. It should only be $499.

Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Best Buy The Switch 2 console is only available in-store at Best Buy. Check with your local store for details.



Where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK during Prime Day 2025

Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at smythstoys.com There is currently no stock of Switch 2 consoles available for delivery at Smyths Toys online storefront, but there are some available consoles available for click-and-collect in-store. Check your local store for stock availability.

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart: £429 at smythstoys.com There is currently no stock of Switch 2 consoles available for delivery at Smyths Toys online storefront, but there are some available consoles available for click-and-collect in-store. Check your local store for stock availability.

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart: £395 at Amazon There is currently no stock of Switch 2 consoles available at Amazon directly from the retailer. Beware third-party sellers out to make a cheap buck. Always check the seller!

Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at My Nintendo Store UK You may find better luck buying directly from the Nintendo Store, but you have to have an account and log in to see stock levels and a purchase button.

Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at ShopTo.Net Nintendo Switch 2: at ShopTo for £395 A popular destination for buying the latest games and hardware, ShopTo, unfortunately, doesn't have any single Switch 2s in stock, but you can backorder them and receive a Switch 2 immediately as they come back into stock.

