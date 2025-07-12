Prime Day is officially over, but here are some great deals you can still get at Amazon, Newegg, and others

It's been a good time to pick up a deal over the last few weeks, with early Prime Day pre-sales, July 4th, and then Amazon's first four-day sales extravaganza running concurrently. We've found a plethora of great deals over July's biggest sales event, and with Prime Day 2025 now having come to a close, we wanted to share some of our favorite deals that are still available at both Amazon and a host of other retailers, including Best Buy and Newegg.

If you've been checking out any of our deals content, you might have seen us live blogging and spotlighting plenty of deals on some of the best computer hardware available. With an emphasis on how much money you could save by picking up these products while they are discounted. We've combined our expert knowledge of many of these components, along with benchmark testing and thorough reviews of many of the items covered, to arm you with knowledge about many of the products on offer.

The deal's content has varied, from high-end graphics cards like Nvidia's RTX 5090, to smaller impulse buys that some of the Tom's Hardware editors may have perched on their desks. If you're still looking for a specific deal or perhaps want an idea for a gift, then check out our list of deals that are still available.

Save 30% OLIGHT IMINI 2 EDC Rechargeable Keychain Flashlight: was $20 now $14 at Amazon At just 2.17 inches long, this flashlight is rated to 50 lumens, and it sports a magnetic back with a USB-A plug for charging. Pulling the back off turns on the flashlight, and the magnetic back makes it easy to mount the light on anything with ferrous metal.

Save $108 AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU: was $449 now $341 at Amazon All-Time Low Price! This chip is among the fastest gaming CPUs on the market and drops into modern AM5 motherboards, featuring 96MB of L3 cache with AMD's explosive 3D V-Cache, eight cores, and 16 threads. It also features a maximum boost clock of 5.0 GHz.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 4TB SSDs - Click the Blue Text to see the deal Drive Price Cost Per GB Read Speed Write Speed WD Blue SN5000 $214 $0.05 5,500 MB/s 5,500 MB/s Silicon Power UD90 $209 $0.05 5,000 MB/s 4,800 MB/s Crucial P3 Plus $219 $0.05 5,000 MB/s 5,000 MB/s WD Black SN7100 $229 $0.06 7,250 MB/s 6,900 MB/s Samsung 990 Evo Plus $234 $0.06 7,250 MB/s 6,300 MB/s WD Black SN850X $279 $0.07 7,300 MB/s 6,600 MB/s Samsung 990 Pro $299 $0.08 7,450 MB/s 6,900 MB/s Crucial T705 $389 $0.09 14100 MB/s 12,600 MB/s

Save 25% Strebito 64 Piece Electronics Toolkit: was $16 now $12 at Amazon This small kit has all the tools to get you started with your first / next PC build. You get a precision screwdriver with 48 different bits (slot, Phillips, Pozidrive, Petalobe, Tork, Stand-off driver, Gamebit (for Nintendo consoles), Torx / Torx security and many others. You also get spudgers and pry tools, tweezers, brush, and a magnetizer / demagnetizer for your screwdriver bits.

Apple Mac Mini, M4: was $599 now $547 at Amazon The Mac Mini is a desktop with a small footprint, plenty of ports, and Apple's latest M4 processor. This system also has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On Amazon, be sure to clip the coupon in order to get the full discount.

Save 20% Tp-Link Archer GXE75: was $250 now $199 at Amazon All-time low price The TP-Link Archer GXE75 is a high-performance tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router designed for gamers and power users. Featuring support for the 6 GHz band, it delivers fast speeds, lower latency, and reduced network congestion. It includes a 2.5G WAN/LAN port, multiple 1G LAN ports, and USB 3.0 connectivity for file sharing or media servers.

Save 23% Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB SSD: was $299 now $229 at Amazon Samsung's latest top-of-the-line SSD joins the Gen 5.0 competition with its super-fast read/write performance speeds of 14,700/13,400 MB/s. Random read/writes of 1,850K/2,600K, and a 1,200 TBW endurance rating. This single-sided SSD is perfect for installing into a laptop or PC where space is a premium.



AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D: was $700 now $660 at Amazon All-time low price! The Ryzen 9 9950X3D features 128MB of L3 cache, which enables it to claim the title of the fastest gaming chip on the market. It features 16 Zen 5 cores and 32 threads of computing power, reaching a peak clock speed of 5.7 GHz.

Save 12% Antec Flux SE PC Case: was $129 now $114 at Amazon The Flux SE from Antech has a mesh front panel for improved airflow intake into the case and noise-dampening side panels to help reduce noise from fans and pumps. The case comes with 3x P12 PWM at the front. 1x P12R PWM reverse fan at the power supply chamber, and 1x P14 PWM rear exhaust.

Save 42% Crucial X10 1TB: was $139 now $81 at Amazon All-time low price The 1TB Crucial X10 is a lightning-fast portable SSD with sequential read speeds up to 2,100 MB/s. The SSD connects to your device through a USB 3.2 Gen 2 2x2 (20 Gbps) interface and comes with a three-year warranty.

Save $90 MSI Ventus 3X OC GeForce RTX 5070 12GB: was $620 now $530 at Newegg The GeForce RTX 5070 offers potent baseline performance for 1080p and 1440p gaming plus support for Nvidia's DLSS 4 tech. MSI's triple-fan Ventus 3X OC version of this card should keep things cool and quiet.



Stack a $20 rebate and $70 back on a Newegg gift card, and this card comes out to $20 under Nvidia's $550 MSRP for this card, making it one of the cheapest RTX 5070s we've seen so far.

Save 15% Asus ZenWiFi BD4 (Dual-band): was $229 now $194 at Amazon The Asus ZenWiFi BD4 is an entry-level Wi-Fi 7 router, and thus only supports two bands (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz). It features up to 3.6 Gbps of combined throughput and covers 4,900 square feet.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D: was $700 now $660 at Amazon All-time low price! The Ryzen 9 9950X3D features 128MB of L3 cache, which enables it to claim the title of the fastest gaming chip on the market. It features 16 Zen 5 cores and 32 threads of computing power, reaching a peak clock speed of 5.7 GHz.

Save 24% Asus TUF Gaming 27-Inch Gaming Monitor (VG27AQ): was $249 now $189 at Amazon This gaming monitor from Asus spans 27 inches across and features an IPS panel. It has a dense, QHD resolution and a 180 Hz refresh rate, which are great specs for gaming. It also has both DisplayPort and HDMI input options.

Save $45 Thermaltake Tower 600 Racing Green Mid Tower: was $189 now $144 at Amazon In a striking racing green, the ATX case all vertical and features a glass front to really show off your build. There is space for a GPU up to 400mm in length, air coolers up to 210mm in height, PSU measuring 220mm in length and of course an ATX motherboard along with your other components. If you tire of the verticality, the case will also rest on its side for a unique looking build.

Save 18% Crucial X10 2TB: was $164 now $134 at Amazon All-time low price The Crucial X10 is a lightning-fast portable SSD with sequential read speeds up to 2,100 MB/s. The SSD connects to your device through a USB 3.2 Gen 2 2x2 (20 Gbps) interface and comes with a three-year warranty.

Save 39% Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Monitor: was $1,799 now $1,099 at Amazon This huge gaming monitor features a curved, 49-inch OLED panel. It has a 5120x1440 resolution and a high refresh rate that caps out at 240Hz. It has a superior 0.03ms refresh rate and accepts both HDMI and DisplayPort video input. It also has a USB hub for connecting peripherals.

Save 12% Western Digital 5TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive: was $139 now $122 at Amazon This drive features 5TB of spacious storage, a two-year warranty, and communicates via a USB-A connection at 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1). The drive is 4.35 x 3.23 x 0.83" as well, so it's a nice compact form factor that weighs in at a mere half a pound. It comes wiht a two-year warranty.

Save 21% Passus Surge Protector Power Tower: was $28 now $22 at Amazon This power tower has 12 AC outlets and five USB charging ports, including one that is a Power Deliver 18W port. It has power switches on four sides so you can turn individual devices on and off.

Save $50 Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 8GB : was $340 now $290 at Newegg The GeForce RTX 5060 8GB is a solid graphics card for 1080p gaming, and its Blackwell architecture gives gamers access to Nvdia's full range of DLSS 4 upscaling and framegen features. ASUS' Prime card has a nice triple-fan cooler that's rarely seen in cards around Nvidia's $300 MSRP, and this Newegg deal goes $10 lower than that.

We are working hard to find the best computer hardware deals for you this Amazon Prime Day. We cover the hottest deals in real-time at our Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live page. If you're looking for more savings, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.