Prime Day is officially over, but here are some great deals you can still get at Amazon, Newegg, and others
There's more deals to be had.
It's been a good time to pick up a deal over the last few weeks, with early Prime Day pre-sales, July 4th, and then Amazon's first four-day sales extravaganza running concurrently. We've found a plethora of great deals over July's biggest sales event, and with Prime Day 2025 now having come to a close, we wanted to share some of our favorite deals that are still available at both Amazon and a host of other retailers, including Best Buy and Newegg.
If you've been checking out any of our deals content, you might have seen us live blogging and spotlighting plenty of deals on some of the best computer hardware available. With an emphasis on how much money you could save by picking up these products while they are discounted. We've combined our expert knowledge of many of these components, along with benchmark testing and thorough reviews of many of the items covered, to arm you with knowledge about many of the products on offer.
The deal's content has varied, from high-end graphics cards like Nvidia's RTX 5090, to smaller impulse buys that some of the Tom's Hardware editors may have perched on their desks. If you're still looking for a specific deal or perhaps want an idea for a gift, then check out our list of deals that are still available.
At just 2.17 inches long, this flashlight is rated to 50 lumens, and it sports a magnetic back with a USB-A plug for charging. Pulling the back off turns on the flashlight, and the magnetic back makes it easy to mount the light on anything with ferrous metal.
This drive is specifically for PC use with a 7,200-RPM spindle speed, 512MB of cache, 190MB/s top speed from its desirable CMR tech, and a two-year warranty.
Get a whopping $400 off this Aurora 16-inch laptop with a 120Hz display. You get a Core 7 240H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and an Nvidia RTX 5060, plus a 1TB SSD.
HOTO's wireless screwdriver has three torque settings, charges over USB-C, and looks surprisingly good. It's even proven quite durable, as I've dropped it off of ladders and my workbench at least a dozen times, and it's still working flawlessly.
This cheaper laptop uses an entry-level Snapdragon X chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It has a 15.3-inch display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution.
All-Time Low Price!
This chip is among the fastest gaming CPUs on the market and drops into modern AM5 motherboards, featuring 96MB of L3 cache with AMD's explosive 3D V-Cache, eight cores, and 16 threads. It also features a maximum boost clock of 5.0 GHz.
Drive
Price
Cost Per GB
Read Speed
Write Speed
WD Blue SN5000
$0.05
5,500 MB/s
5,500 MB/s
Silicon Power UD90
$0.05
5,000 MB/s
4,800 MB/s
Crucial P3 Plus
$0.05
5,000 MB/s
5,000 MB/s
WD Black SN7100
$0.06
7,250 MB/s
6,900 MB/s
Samsung 990 Evo Plus
$0.06
7,250 MB/s
6,300 MB/s
WD Black SN850X
$0.07
7,300 MB/s
6,600 MB/s
Samsung 990 Pro
$0.08
7,450 MB/s
6,900 MB/s
Crucial T705
$0.09
14100 MB/s
12,600 MB/s
This small kit has all the tools to get you started with your first / next PC build. You get a precision screwdriver with 48 different bits (slot, Phillips, Pozidrive, Petalobe, Tork, Stand-off driver, Gamebit (for Nintendo consoles), Torx / Torx security and many others. You also get spudgers and pry tools, tweezers, brush, and a magnetizer / demagnetizer for your screwdriver bits.
This 13-inch MacBook Air uses Apple's latest chip, M4, without a fan for silent operation. It comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and is available in the new "sky blue" color.
Price Check: $849 at Best Buy
The Mac Mini is a desktop with a small footprint, plenty of ports, and Apple's latest M4 processor. This system also has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On Amazon, be sure to clip the coupon in order to get the full discount.
This 25-piece electric screwdriver is perfect for fixing up gadgets and working on hobby projects. The case has a magnetizer for the 25 bits, and the handle charges over USB Type-C.
All-time low price
The TP-Link Archer GXE75 is a high-performance tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router designed for gamers and power users. Featuring support for the 6 GHz band, it delivers fast speeds, lower latency, and reduced network congestion. It includes a 2.5G WAN/LAN port, multiple 1G LAN ports, and USB 3.0 connectivity for file sharing or media servers.
SteelSeries Aerox 3 is a lightweight, wireless gaming mouse with bright RGB lighting and a hole-filled chassis, and it's currently 50% off.
Samsung's latest top-of-the-line SSD joins the Gen 5.0 competition with its super-fast read/write performance speeds of 14,700/13,400 MB/s. Random read/writes of 1,850K/2,600K, and a 1,200 TBW endurance rating. This single-sided SSD is perfect for installing into a laptop or PC where space is a premium.
All-time low price!
The Ryzen 9 9950X3D features 128MB of L3 cache, which enables it to claim the title of the fastest gaming chip on the market. It features 16 Zen 5 cores and 32 threads of computing power, reaching a peak clock speed of 5.7 GHz.
The Flux SE from Antech has a mesh front panel for improved airflow intake into the case and noise-dampening side panels to help reduce noise from fans and pumps. The case comes with 3x P12 PWM at the front. 1x P12R PWM reverse fan at the power supply chamber, and 1x P14 PWM rear exhaust.
All-time low price
The 1TB Crucial X10 is a lightning-fast portable SSD with sequential read speeds up to 2,100 MB/s. The SSD connects to your device through a USB 3.2 Gen 2 2x2 (20 Gbps) interface and comes with a three-year warranty.
The GeForce RTX 5070 offers potent baseline performance for 1080p and 1440p gaming plus support for Nvidia's DLSS 4 tech. MSI's triple-fan Ventus 3X OC version of this card should keep things cool and quiet.
Stack a $20 rebate and $70 back on a Newegg gift card, and this card comes out to $20 under Nvidia's $550 MSRP for this card, making it one of the cheapest RTX 5070s we've seen so far.
The Asus ZenWiFi BD4 is an entry-level Wi-Fi 7 router, and thus only supports two bands (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz). It features up to 3.6 Gbps of combined throughput and covers 4,900 square feet.
With the same specs, grab a larger 4TB version for the lowest-ever price we've seen, just $384, cheaper than it was for day one of Prime Day.
Get a 1440p OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, custom heatsink to reduce burn-in, and more. Down to $584, it's just $34 shy of the best price we've seen on this model.
All-time low price!
This gaming monitor from Asus spans 27 inches across and features an IPS panel. It has a dense, QHD resolution and a 180 Hz refresh rate, which are great specs for gaming. It also has both DisplayPort and HDMI input options.
In a striking racing green, the ATX case all vertical and features a glass front to really show off your build.
There is space for a GPU up to 400mm in length, air coolers up to 210mm in height, PSU measuring 220mm in length and of course an ATX motherboard along with your other components.
If you tire of the verticality, the case will also rest on its side for a unique looking build.
All-time low price
The Crucial X10 is a lightning-fast portable SSD with sequential read speeds up to 2,100 MB/s. The SSD connects to your device through a USB 3.2 Gen 2 2x2 (20 Gbps) interface and comes with a three-year warranty.
This huge gaming monitor features a curved, 49-inch OLED panel. It has a 5120x1440 resolution and a high refresh rate that caps out at 240Hz. It has a superior 0.03ms refresh rate and accepts both HDMI and DisplayPort video input. It also has a USB hub for connecting peripherals.
This 65-watt GaN II fast charger includes a retractable USB-C cable, a USB-C port, and a USB-A port to handle all of your mobile devices.
New for day two
Get a USB 3.1 external hard drive with 6TB of storage for $159, a 14% saving on the usual price of $184.99.
This drive features 5TB of spacious storage, a two-year warranty, and communicates via a USB-A connection at 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1). The drive is 4.35 x 3.23 x 0.83" as well, so it's a nice compact form factor that weighs in at a mere half a pound. It comes wiht a two-year warranty.
UGREEN's 45-watt GaN II fast charger can top off three devices simultaneously using a retractable USB-C cable and two USB-C ports.
$30 off w/ promo code FTTEU7283
This speedy 7,200 RPM drive utilizes fast CMR recording technology, features a 512MB cache, achieves a maximum transfer rate of 270MB/s, and comes with an elite five-year warranty.
This power tower has 12 AC outlets and five USB charging ports, including one that is a Power Deliver 18W port. It has power switches on four sides so you can turn individual devices on and off.
The GeForce RTX 5060 8GB is a solid graphics card for 1080p gaming, and its Blackwell architecture gives gamers access to Nvdia's full range of DLSS 4 upscaling and framegen features.
ASUS' Prime card has a nice triple-fan cooler that's rarely seen in cards around Nvidia's $300 MSRP, and this Newegg deal goes $10 lower than that.
MSI's Roamii BE Lite is a newcomer on the Wi-Fi 7 mesh router scene, and it's a dual-band unit. Each node includes 2.5 GbE ports, and MSI even provides wall mounts in the box.
