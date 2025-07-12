Shuckable Seagate 20TB external hard drive is on sale for $219 — back up your data at 1 cent per GB

If you're looking to expand your external storage needs, you'd probably be better off with a high-capacity HDD rather than an SSD. This compromise favors capacity over speed, making it an ideal option for users looking to back up large amounts of data, rather than those who need something for immediate performance like gaming. Today, we've come across a great deal on the Seagate 20TB Expansion Desktop HDD. It usually goes for around $279, but you can buy it right now for just $219 with a $10 clip coupon.

This means you can expand your storage for around just 1 cent per GB. Unfortunately, we haven't had the chance to get our hands on one to review for ourselves. That said, we're no strangers to Seagate and generally have good experiences with Seagate hard drives. One of our top recommended HDDs is the Seagate BarraCuda Pro.

Seagate 20TB Expansion Desktop HDD: now $219 at B&H Photo (was $279) This HDD from Seagate is discounted at B&H Photo to $219. It has a 20TB storage capacity which puts the price at around 1 cent per GB. It's mounted inside a shuckable housing, allowing you to use the drive for a variety of use cases.

This offer applies only to the 20TB model, but it's important to note that this drive is available in a range of capacities, from as small as 8TB to up to 28TB. Its focus is mainly on capacity rather than portability, but being an external drive means it has more mobility than an internal drive. The unit weighs 2.59 pounds, which isn't very heavy but is still far from the lightest you'll find on the market.

The drive is shuckable, which means you can remove the external housing and use the drive without it. To get the best performance out of the Seagate Expansion Desktop HDD, you'll want to use a USB 3.0 port. It will still work with older versions, but you won't get the best speeds possible unless you connect it to a USB 3.0 input.

As far as storage expansion goes, this is a great deal offering plenty of storage for most users. It's hard to say if it's one of the best hard drives out there or not, but it's backed by a reputable brand we've favored in the past.

