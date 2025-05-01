Storage, storage, storage: This 20TB WD Elements external HDD + 1TB WD Black SN770 SSD bundle is an exceptional value for just $279

Spotted today is a great-value combo deal on a dual storage solution for a PC, Console, or Laptop with both a speedy 1TB Gen 4.0 SSD and an additional 20TB of external HDD storage. You might even want to shuck the external drive if that's your thing, but you'd definitely want to check out what's inside first and be aware that it will 100% void any warranty.

This fantastic combo deal is available at Newegg, where the WD Elements 20TB external HDD and 1TB WD_Black SN770 SSD are paired together for just $279. The original list price for just the WD Elements HDD drive was $529 alone, and the current price of the 1TB SN770 is $73, so it's easy to see the savings in this combo deal.

We reviewed the WD_Black SN770 and awarded it an Editor's Choice for its stellar performance metrics when it launched in 2022. Now, this 1TB Gen 4.0 NVMe PCIe 2280 M.2 SSD is included for free with the purchase of the 20TB WD Elements external hard drive.

WD Elements 20TB External HDD + 1TB WD_Black SN770 SSD Combo Deal: now $279 at Newegg (was $529)

This combo deal from Newegg offers great value by pairing a 20TB WD Elements external hard drive with a speedy Gen 4.0 1TB WD_Black SN770 SSD for a heavily discounted sales price. Store massive amounts of data on the USB 3.0 external HDD, or transfer data at up to 5,150MB/s read and 4,900MB/s write on the SN770 SSD.

This external 20TB HDD attaches to your system via a USB 3.0 interface with a Micro-USB Type B connector. Performance expectations should be tempered, as traditional HDDs over a 5Gb/s USB cable are unlikely to break any transfer speed records. However, if you require large storage volumes and aren't in a hurry, this is a perfect compromise between price and performance. The enclosure comes with an AC adaptor to power the enclosure.

Don't forget to look at our Newegg coupon codes for May 2025 and see if you can save on today's deal or other products at Newegg.