The 8TB WD Black SN850X PCIe Gen4 SSD is now just $589 at Amazon

Just because you're on a budget doesn't mean you can't get high performance and plenty of storage capacity from your SSD. Today, we've come across an offer on the WD_Black SN850X 8TB SSD . This high-spec PCIe Gen4 gaming SSD usually goes for around $639, but right now it's available for just $589. This is close to the lowest price we've ever seen for the SSD, by about $10 (USD).

This offer is for the edition that comes with a bundled heatsink. While we haven't reviewed the 8TB model, we did get our hands on a WD_Black SN850X for review. In general, we loved the experience and gave it a rating of four out of five stars. You can see how this M.2 SSD compares to some of our other favorites in our list of best gaming SSDs .

WD_Black 8TB SN850X SSD: now $589 at Amazon (was $639)

This SSD has an 8TB capacity and is capable of reaching read/write speeds as high as 7,200/6,600 MB/s. It has a built-in heatsink to help cool the unit and is supported by a 5-year manufacturer's warranty.

This discount is for the 8TB model, but it comes in smaller capacities, as well, including 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models. All the drives in this line feature an M.2 2280 form factor and are compatible with the PCIe Gen4 x4 standard. The 8TB edition can reach read and write speeds as high as 7,200 MB/s and 6,600 MB/s, respectively.

Amazon's offer is on the edition with an integrated heatsink for cooling. The purchase is supported by a 5-year manufacturer's warranty from Western Digital. This warranty voids if the drive reaches 4,800 TBW. However, because the SSD is sold through Amazon, you also get to take advantage of Amazon's 30-day return policy.

This deal is among a few this weekend to lead us into Memorial Day sales on Monday. It's not clear when the offer is set to expire. In the meantime, check out the WD_Black 8TB SN850X SSD product page at Amazon for more information and purchase options.